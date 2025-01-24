Rebecca Johnson OAM Announced as First CEO of Queensland LGBTIQA+ Alliance

The Queensland LGBTIQA+ Alliance has made a historic announcement with the appointment of Rebecca Johnson OAM as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer.

This major announcement reflects the growing momentum for meaningful representation and advocacy for LGBTIQA+ communities across the state, particularly in times of uncertainty for our community.

The news follows commitments made by the outgoing Labor government as part of the Queensland Government Pride In Our Communities programs.

Rebecca Johnson OAM

Former Brisbane Pride president Rebecca Johnson, a proud First Nations and Australian South Sea Islander woman raised in regional Queensland, brings over 25 years of unparalleled experience working alongside and advocating for LGBTIQA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy Queenslanders.

Her appointment is not only a significant milestone for the community in Queensland but a strong testament to her lifelong dedication to community and equality.

Her impressive career includes extensive local, national, and international advocacy. Rebecca has represented Australia at the Equality Rights Coalition in Canada and the Human Rights Council in Geneva, showcasing her commitment to elevating LGBTQIA+ issues on a global stage.

Closer to home, she has held pivotal leadership positions such as Queensland Director for Pride Foundation Australia, Co-Founder of the IndigiLez Women’s Leadership Group, and President of the Brisbane Pride Festival. Her leadership during the pandemic saw the introduction of innovative regional pride initiatives, ensuring community connection even in challenging times.

Rebecca’s contributions extend beyond advocacy into strategic leadership within the Queensland Government. She has excelled in senior roles across Strategic Policy and Intergovernmental Relations, Early Childhood Education and Care, and First Nations Strategy and Partnerships. Her exceptional dedication was recognised in 2023 when she was awarded the Order of Australia for her volunteer work within Indigenous and LGBTIQA+ communities.

Reflecting on her new role, Rebecca shared:

“Queensland’s first LGBTIQA+ Alliance is a defining milestone in our state’s history. As we embark on this critical work, I look forward to partnering with the Queensland Government, our urban, regional, and remote communities, the Consortium members, and LGBTQIA+ Roundtable members to drive meaningful change.”

“Together, we will elevate social acceptance, amplify regional and local voices, and co-develop strategic policies and programs that foster inclusion and equity for all.”

The Queensland LGBTIQA+ Alliance was created to be a vital, visible, and accessible connection point for LGBTQIA+ communities across the state. Its mission includes providing essential support to those in need, offering guidance to allies and organisations, and addressing systemic disparities across regional, rural, remote, and metropolitan areas. By championing equitable access to services and fostering inclusion, the Alliance aims to create a future where all Queenslanders are celebrated and supported.

Central to its efforts is collaboration with the Queensland Government, particularly through advancing the Pride in Our Communities Action Plan.

Local community groups and leaders celebrated the news of her appointment this week.

“Congratulations Rebecca Johnson! This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to your hard work and commitment to creating a more inclusive and accepting society. I’m so excited to see the impact you’ll make in this new role!” wrote Kerrie Anne of Dykes On Bikes Queensland.

With Rebecca at the helm, the Alliance is poised to build lasting partnerships, shape forward-thinking policies, and champion initiatives that drive genuine progress for LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders.