Brisbane Prepares For The Inaugural Carswell Forum This September

Brisbane Pride and the Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance are preparing for the very first Carswell Forum to be held this September.

The inaugural forum will take place on September 19 ahead of the Brisbane Pride Festival with a day of engaging conversations and speakers from across the state.

The Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance have released details and names of some of the panels and speakers this week.

The 2025 Carswell Forum

Named in honour of veteran AIDS activist, the late Phil Carswell “The Carswell Forum is envisioned as an annual event that brings together community members, advocates, stakeholders, and government representatives to connect, reflect, and act.”

This is the first major event for the newly formed Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance and a first for Brisbane Pride.

“The event will provide space to examine persistent and emerging issues—such as access to mental health support and the needs of regional and rural communities. By convening voices from across the spectrum of lived experience and expertise, the forum aims to generate clear, actionable strategies for advocacy and service delivery over the year ahead” they said.

With the event just a few weeks away the organisations have begun announcing some of the panels that will be taking place on the day and revealing some of the speakers who will be participating.

The first panel announced this week was the Health & Wellbeing Panel which will feature four well people from within the Brisbane community.

Bringing conversations about the health and well-being of LGBTIQA+ communities to the stage will be Evie Ryder from the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health & Guyawur Rainbow, Jacob Harland from Brisbane Pride, Bonnie Heart from InterAction For Health and Human Rights and Dr Bernard Gardiner from Queensland Council for LGBTI Health.

The second panel, announced on Friday will be the Racism, Rights and Responsibilities Panel with will feature Priscilla Dalton from Indigilez, Jennie Toonen from 2 Spirits, Mark Kleine from the LGBTI Legal Service and TAEG Twist from Queensland Council for LGBTI Health and 2Spirits.

With more panel details expected to be released in the coming weeks both organisations are excited about what the event means for our community.

“The strength of our movement lies in its diversity—from Far North Queensland to the Tweed, our collaboration is vital in ensuring we all contribute to Thriving LGBTQIA+ Communities, no matter where they are geographically in our state” says Rebecca Johnson, CEO of the Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance.

“We know that real progress and generational change for LGBTQIA+ people require genuine partnerships. That’s why the Alliance is proud to stand alongside Brisbane Pride, the government, and service providers to ensure that policy initiatives, frameworks, action plans, and targeted projects continue to focus efforts on including the voices and experiences of LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders and, in a way that improves life outcomes.”

“The Forum is the catalyst that will translate living experiences into policies, strengthen relationships across our sector and showcase a range of panels and speakers.”

Brisbane Pride president James McCarthy echoed her sentiments.

“Phil Carswell taught us that change happens when communities lead. This Forum carries forward his vision by placing lived experience in every conversation” he said.

“From Cairns to the Gold Coast, our community is united by shared challenges and hopes—this event will turn our collective energy into a coherent roadmap for progress”.

“Brisbane Pride has always been about celebration and solidarity. The Carswell Forum elevates us from celebration to strategy—so our community can continue to thrive, not just in June or September, but every day of the year.”

The Carswell Forum will take place on Friday September 19 at the Royal International Convention Centre, RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane, those wishing to attend can secure tickets online here.