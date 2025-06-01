Texas Approves Ban on School Clubs Supporting LGBTQIA+ Youth

Tensions escalated in the Texas House on Saturday as lawmakers debated Senate Bill 12, a controversial measure banning K-12 student clubs that support gay teens.

The debate took a personal turn, with Democratic representatives expressing deep concern over the bill’s implications for the safety and dignity of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Texas bill against supporting LGBTQIA+ youth

Senate Bill 12, authored by Senator Brandon Creighton, received final legislative approval after both chambers adopted conference committee reports clarifying that schools will no longer be able to authorise or sponsor clubs based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

It follows similar bills in Texas including a bill to ban all gender affirming care for trans people.

Proponents of the bill argued that it empowers parents, placing them at the forefront of decisions regarding their children’s welfare.

They also raised concerns about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, claiming these ideologies detract from educational quality.

In a passionate response, Gene Wu, D-Houston, highlighted the significance of these clubs in combating a long history of oppression faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The real monsters are not kids trying to figure out who they are,” Wu asserted.

“The monsters are not the teachers who love them and encourage them and support them. The real monsters are here.”

Lawmakers shared personal anecdotes to illustrate the positive impact of LGBTQIA+ student clubs.

Rafael Anchía recounted how his daughter, who served as vice president of her school’s pride club, found community and acceptance through her participation.

“It wasn’t a sex club,” Anchía explained. “They’d get together and they’d watch movies. It was about a kid who felt weird who found her people and everything about it was good.”

Jolanda Jones, D-Houston, also voiced her concerns, drawing from her own experiences as a Black woman and a lesbian. She warned that the ban could exacerbate bullying and mental health issues among LGBTQIA+ youth.

“This bill makes kids sicker, sadder, more alone,” Jones stated. “It doesn’t protect children. It endangers them.”

The bill, often referred to as the “Parental Bill of Rights,” claims to give parents greater control over their children’s education. However, Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, cautioned that the legislation could damage family relationships. “Getting silence in schools from the LGBTQ community… will just make them afraid to come out,” she warned.

Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, pointed out the hypocrisy in allowing religious organisations in schools while banning clubs that support LGBTQIA+ students. “What you’re saying to students today is that you will be accepted as long as you are who we say you should be,” Collier remarked.

If signed into law by the governor, SB 12 will take effect on September 1, further igniting the ongoing debate over LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States.