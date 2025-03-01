Texas Trans Bill Set To Remove All Gender Affirming Care

As the Trump administration continues to roll out anti trans and LGBTQIA+ legislation this year, Texas is now taking another alarming step against the community.

A new bill has been introduced in Texas that will have alarming consequences for the trans community.

If successful it could see medical practitioners fined or jailed for providing medical treatment to transgender individuals.

Texas Trans Ban

In a move that has alarmed LGBTQIA+ advocates, Texas House Bill 3399, termed the “Texas trans ban,” was introduced on February 26.

This legislation seeks to prohibit gender-affirming care for individuals of all ages across the state, not just those under 18.

Spearheaded by Republican Representative Brent Money, the bill aims to amend existing laws to restrict access to hormone therapy, gender-reassignment surgeries, and related healthcare services.

The bill’s language explicitly forbids medical procedures intended for gender transition, including vasectomies, hysterectomies, oophorectomies, metoidioplasties, orchiectomies, penectomies, phalloplasties, and vaginoplasties.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals who administer hormone treatments, such as estrogen, testosterone, or puberty blockers for gender-affirming purposes could face significant fines or imprisonment.

This legislative effort follows Texas’s previous actions against transgender rights. On September 1, 2023, the state enacted a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, prohibiting medical treatments for individuals under 18 and restricting private healthcare providers from prescribing puberty blockers to this age group.

Representative Brent Money has a documented history of opposing transgender rights. In April 2024, he publicly supported Governor Greg Abbott’s suggestion to bar transgender individuals from teaching in public schools. Money has also stated his belief that gender is a “biological binary” and that those who think otherwise are “deluded or lying.”

The introduction of HB 3399 is part of a broader national trend targeting LGBTQIA+ rights. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), 456 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been introduced across the United States since the beginning of 2025.

In 2024, 533 such bills were proposed, with 49 becoming law, while 2023 saw 510 introductions and 88 enactments.

Texas stands out for its aggressive legislative stance, with 59 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills introduced since January 2025. These proposals encompass bans on transgender participation in school sports, the rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public institutions, and prohibitions on educators supporting a student’s gender transition.

This surge in restrictive legislation coincides with President Donald Trump’s return to office.

On his first day as the 47th president, Trump issued over 200 executive orders, many targeting transgender rights and DEI programs. Notably, one order prohibits federal contractors from recognising transgender identities, effectively erasing protections for transgender individuals in the workplace. Another order seeks to ban transgender Americans from participating in sports aligning with their gender identity. Furthermore the online stonewall memorial has been amended to remove references to the trans community, leading to protests at the historic site. These actions have prompted legal challenges from civil rights groups aiming to halt the administration’s attempts to delegitimise transgender identities and dismantle essential protections.