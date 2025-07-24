The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Metropolitan Community Church Sydney Celebrates 50 Years of Togetherness

Metropolitan Community Church of Sydney (MCCS), a beloved LGBTQIA+ inclusive church in the heart of Sydney, is celebrating 50 years of faith, love and togetherness this year.

Upholding the pillars of inclusivity and authenticity for half a century, the church has always seen faith and the LGBTQIA+ community walking hand-in-hand.

‘Everyone is welcome to connect with their faith at the MCCS’ is their motto — and this beautifully open-hearted place is very proud of it.

From humble beginnings, the MCCS continues to grow

The success story of the Metropolitan Community Church starts in Los Angeles, October 1968, when the church was founded by Reverend Troy Perry.

Within just six years, Rev. Perry brought the church Down Under, expanding its reach through the sponsorship of the Gay Catholic Group Acceptance.

History was made in a home in Campsie, when Rev. Perry, in a room of 12 attendees, asked, “Those who would like to see an MCC established in Sydney, raise your hands.”

On 6 July 1975, in the Quaker’s Meeting Hall in Surry Hills with 113 people in attendance, the MCCS had become a Chartered Church of the Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches, with Rev. Lee Carlton as pastor.

Metropolitan Community Church Sydney: half a century is just the beginning

Now, years later, the MCCS is growing and evolving every day — they’re even currently looking for their next pastor to take over from interim pastor Rev Geoff Ivers.

With so many decades of incredible community work and togetherness under their belt, MCCS has many achievements to look back on.

To name a few:

A float in the Sydney Mardi Gras most years, and continues to this day

Implemented outreach programs in the Central Coast, ACT, and the Hunter Region

A drastic increase in female attendees in 1998 when Rev. Shelagh Zincke was ordained MCCS clergy.

The first MCC Youth Ministry created in Australia in 2001

The Out of the Closet Emporium was established by the MCCS as a welfare shop

Providing Sunday lunches for people living with HIV/AIDS and their carers at Heffron Hall through the HIV/AIDS crisis

And much, much more.

MCCS: Supporting LGBTQ+ people through the HIV/AIDS crisis

The HIV/AIDS crisis of course disproportionately affected the LGBTQIA+ community and particularly gay and bisexual men and trans women. From the moment it began in 1981, a violent stigma began to suffocate the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly in areas like healthcare, law, and social isolation.

From 1983 under the leadership of Rev. Jim Dykes the MCCS became a beacon of hope, and worked to help establish important AIDS care organisations, like The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Community Support Network, and Ankali.

Rev. Dykes retired in 1988, and later received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the Human Rights Banquet for his work with those affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis.

The activism and support from the Metropolitan Community Church of Sydney and the leadership of Rev. Dykes during the HIV/AIDS crisis will have an everlasting impact on the LGBTQIA+ community, and will never be forgotten.

Breaking bread to celebrate 50 years of love and togetherness

The MCCS is known among its community and members for its long-established progressive and inclusive approach towards Christianity.

Providing a safe space for Christians regardless of sexuality or gender, MCCS practises the principles of love, compassion and inclusivity — which, with the attacks and vitriol being sent the LGBTQIA+ community’s way recently in Australia and globally, is deeply necessary.

The MCCS will be celebrating the amazing achievement of 50 strong years with a fabulous anniversary dinner.

Everyone is invited to reunite with old friends and allies who have been connected through attending services in Petersham, Darlinghurst, Paddington, and Surry Hills. MCCS is inviting everyone: former and current members, allies, and anyone who values inclusion and faith are invited to attend and celebrate together.

The Metropolitan Community Church Sydney 50th anniversary dinner will be held at Petersham RSL on 16 August, 2025.