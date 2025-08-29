Trans Justice Group Rally Outside QLD Health Ministers Office

On Friday August 29, Wear It Purple Day, a group of protestors organised by the Trans Justice Project gathered outside the office of Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls.

The protest, which coincided with the international day of support of LGBTQIA+ youth was held in response to the ongoing investigation into gender affirming healthcare for trans youth by the Queensland Government.

Trans Justice Project call for instatement of gender affirming healthcare for trans youth

As the date for the review of the decision on gender affirming healthcare for trans youth approaches in November the Trans Justice Project are continuing to put pressure on the Queensland Government to reinstate this important, life saving care.

It follows the decision made by the government in January 2025 who placed an immediate ban on hormone treatments through the public health system for new patients under the age of 18, pending the review.

This also included an external review into the evidence for stage one and two hormone therapies, puberty blockers and cross sex hormones.

Following the news, families and community members rallied outside the office of Health Minister Tim Nicholls in January and again later in the year.

This was followed by a national day of action for trans youth, which saw rallies and protests around the country on February 8.

Coinciding with Wear It Purple Day on August 29, another rally was held with fifty people protesting outside the ministers office again.

The rally included six guest speakers with people sharing their personal experiences of gender affirming care, which they attributing to saving their lives.

Other speakers included mothers of trans children who shared their experience navigating the coming out process with their children as they attempted to find appropriate healthcare and resources to best care for their children.

Trans Justice Project director Jackie Turner urged for immediate action in a statement ahead of the rally.

“Trans youth deserve to thrive! Reinstate care now!” she said,

“All young people deserve a healthcare system that supports them to grow up healthy, happy and with the freedom to be themselves.”

“But the Queensland LNP government would rather play Trump-style political games to appeal to the far right. In January this year, they cruelly blocked access to gender affirming healthcare for trans youth. The Queensland LNP government will be making a final decision in November. That’s why we need to turn up the heat.”

Recently, in a passionate plea on Facebook, Cairns MP Michael Healy called on the government to reinstate the gender affirming care stating that “It’s just not good enough!”

As the November deadline approaches the Queensland Government faces continued pressure to make their decision and return full access to gender affirming care for the trans community in Queensland.