“Show Them Love And Support”: Nick McKim Defends Trans Kids During Impassioned Senate Speech

Nick McKim, the Greens senator for Tasmania has used his time on the senate floor to both defend trans kids in Australia, and deliver a blistering attack on One Nation.

“There’s basically never been a trans kid in this country that One Nation weren’t prepared to sacrifice and throw under the bus in the name of their incessant fighting of culture wars,” he says.

For the first time in its 29-year history One Nation is reportedly polling above 20 per cent nationally and is ahead of the combined vote of the Liberal and National parties, meaning their “dangerous ideology”, as McKim describes their stance on trans rights, is worth commenting on.

Leader of One Nation, Pauline Hanson has recently called for an immediate ban on all gender-affirming procedures for young people, including including puberty blockers and hormone therapies, saying “this is child abuse, plain and simple”.

‘These puberty blockers and these hormone treatments are lifelong – they are not reversible, they are irreversible procedures that are happening,” said Hanson, repeating an often repeated lie about gender affirming care for young people.

Senator McKim says that he and The Greens will fight for the rights of trans kids to be who they are, reminding the senate “that trans children are some of the most vulnerable people in our country, we need to wrap our arms around them and show them love and support”.

“This is not a choice as it is so deliberately mischaracterised in this debate who are transphobic, this is not a choice, this is a critical fundamental matter of who they are as human beings, and honestly I can’t see why ever single senator in this place would not respect the right of people to be who they are.”

The Senator went viral in 2023 for another senate speech, where he berated anti-transgender activist Posie Parker, also known as Kellie-Jay Keen, who had travelled from the UK to hold an anti trans event in Hobart.

McKim, whose stepson is trans, responded to Keen and her supporters calling his partner a “groomer” for raising a trans son, and his stepson for being trans, saying her comments were “vile, untrue, disgraceful and disgusting”.