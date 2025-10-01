Atlantis Events Returns With Brand New Hong Kong To Singapore Gay Cruise

If you’ve been spending the winter dreaming about basking on a pool deck and visiting balmy climates, you’re in luck — Atlantis Events is back with an all-new Hong Kong to Singapore cruise.

From November 16 to 28, the stunning Celebrity Solstice cruise ship will sail from Hong Kong to Singapore, with stops in Vietnam and Thailand along the way.

Over the course of twelve nights, guests will visit seven destinations throughout Southeast Asia, including Hanoi (Halong Bay), Hue/Danang (Chan May), Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Bangkok (Laem Chabang), and Ko Samui.

“We’re creating Asia’s biggest all-gay cruise with an exotic itinerary that sails to the best of Vietnam and Thailand,” said Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell. “Onboard, we’ll dazzle you with a thrilling lineup of Atlantis’ sizzling performers, fabulously fun parties, and Celebrity’s legendary service.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our 2800 guests from all corners of the planet as we celebrate 35 years of incredible all-gay vacations.”

Onboard the Celebrity Solstice, guests can swim and lounge on deck, attend legendary themed parties, see nightly performances at the 1300-seat theatre, as well as dine at diverse restaurants.

Guests can also enjoy the AquaSpa, which features a state-of-the-art gym, fitness classes, and various spa treatments. And if you feel the need to put your feet back on the ground — the ship also boasts a real grass lawn.

You can learn about the all-new Hong Kong to Singapore cruise from Atlantis Events here.

Atlantis Events: LGBTQ+ holidays for 35 years

For 35 years, Atlantis Events has hosted unique holidays catering to LGBTQ+ Communities.

The first event was held at Club Med Resort in Playa Blanca, Mexico in 1991. Based on the premise of “a gay week on the beach with friends,” this inaugural event attracted 300 guests.

Since then, Atlantis Events has become a leader in LGBTQ+ holiday experiences, hosting over 20,000 guests a year.

“Whether you come with a partner, friends, or alone, we’ll make you feel right at home,” said an Atlantis Events spokesperson.

“Everything we do is designed to bring people together, whether you’re exploring a new city, laughing at our comics, learning about wine, or joining a table of new friends.”

You don’t have to simply imagine what it’s like — you can experience it. You can learn about the all-new Hong Kong to Singapore cruise from Atlantis Events here.