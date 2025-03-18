After almost two years, Beans Bar, that haven for our neurodiverse and queer community, is sadly closing. So don ye now your sad apparel, and get mourning. There’ll be last-night only specials, and a chance to thank the Beans Bar team, and their beloved regular clientele, for making this a safe and welcoming space. So hold your queer venues close, and raise a glass to the fabulous Beans. We at the Star Observer wish founder Beca and the Beans team good fortune and fulfillment in their next endeavors. Beans will live on forever in our hearts!



Beans Bar: The Funeral

When: March 22, 2025, 5pm

Where:Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: Free Entry

Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.