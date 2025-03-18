Beans Bar: The Funeral

What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 18, 2025
Beans Bar: The Funeral

After almost two years, Beans Bar, that haven for our neurodiverse and queer community, is sadly closing. So don ye now your sad apparel, and get mourning. There’ll be last-night only specials, and a chance to thank the Beans Bar team, and their beloved regular clientele, for making this a safe and welcoming space. So hold your queer venues close, and raise a glass to the fabulous Beans. We at the Star Observer wish founder Beca and the Beans team good fortune and fulfillment in their next endeavors. Beans will live on forever in our hearts!

Beans Bar: The Funeral

When:  March 22, 2025, 5pm
Where:Beans Bar, 325 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: Free Entry
Accessibility: Beans Bar is a dedicated neurodivergent-friendly venue, the venue has a step-on entry but has a ramp, and does not have wheelchair-accessible toilets.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Open Love & Cocktails Night (& Clothes Swap!)
March 18, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Open Love & Cocktails Night (& Clothes Swap!)
Melbourne Scene What's on
Freddie Arthur’s Dysfunctional Family Jukebox at MICF
March 18, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Freddie Arthur’s Dysfunctional Family Jukebox at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Revival – Easter Sunday Launch Event
March 17, 2025 | Staff Writers

Revival – Easter Sunday Launch Event
Sydney What's on
Men of Letters Book Club
March 14, 2025 | Staff Writers

Men of Letters Book Club
Sydney What's on
Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday
March 14, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Father Daddy’s Palm Sunday
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
Queer Cabaret Merri-bek
March 14, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Cabaret Merri-bek
Melbourne Stage What's on