Mario Kart Tournament At Beans Bar

Sadly, beloved Beans Bar is closing this month, so send them off with a bang at the epic Mario Kart tournament hosted by Immi! Whether you’re a first-time player or a seasoned pro, there’ll be glory to be won (and a bar voucher!) and bragging rights galore. And if that’s not enough, there’s a prize for the best dressed too! So lace up your racing shoes and get down to Fitzroy for the second-last night of what has been a beautiful, vital and beloved community hub.