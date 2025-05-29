Queer Film Festival with The Story Mill

Budding filmmakers, cinephiles and storytellers come together for Pride Month with Story Mill and other queer cinema creatives to show short films and share their experiences in creative careers.

This award-winning showcase explores the experiences disability, race, trans, gay, lesbian, and non-binary identities. Catch Peach and Pineapple by The Story Mill, Happy New Year, Ms. Luna by writer, director and actor Andy Deip, Rehabilitating by writer/director Inez Playford and Bikes by writer/director Mohammad Awad.

This free screening is open to all comers aged 16+, but spaces are limited so book now! If you miss out, there are three other screenings with slightly different programs on the 5th at the Substation, the 7th at Riverside Cinema and the 14th at Marrickville Library.