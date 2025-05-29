Budding filmmakers, cinephiles and storytellers come together for Pride Month with Story Mill and other queer cinema creatives to show short films and share their experiences in creative careers.
This award-winning showcase explores the experiences disability, race, trans, gay, lesbian, and non-binary identities. Catch Peach and Pineapple by The Story Mill, Happy New Year, Ms. Luna by writer, director and actor Andy Deip, Rehabilitating by writer/director Inez Playford and Bikes by writer/director Mohammad Awad.
This free screening is open to all comers aged 16+, but spaces are limited so book now! If you miss out, there are three other screenings with slightly different programs on the 5th at the Substation, the 7th at Riverside Cinema and the 14th at Marrickville Library.
Queer Film Festival with The Story Mill
When: June 6, 2025, 6–7.30pm
Where: Hurstville Library, Queens Road, Hurstville
Tickets: Free (booking required)
Accessibility: The Hurstville Library is wheelchair accessible all on one level, with an accessible bathroom. There is a council carpark on the corner of Queens Road and McMahon Street which has accessible parking.
