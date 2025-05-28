Rece$$ion Rave

Tamuz Ellazam
May 28, 2025
Don’t let the economic anxiety get you down, it’s time for a Rece$$ion Rave! Come to the party night for beer-broke babes with champagne taste in music, we’re talking pop hits from the late 2000s to the early 2010s including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, early Katy Perry and the dollar-sign diva herself, Ke$ha. With cheap drinks, loud music and totally unfiltered chaos, you’ll be feeling like a million bucks while you boogie for a bargain.

When: June 27, 2025, 11pm–3am
Where: Stay Gold, 133 Sydney Road, Brunswick
Tickets: $5–$12+ booking fees
Accessibility: Stay Gold is wheelchair accessible via a temporary ramp on the single entrance on Union Street, and staff are available to assist with installing the ramp as required. Wheelchair accessible bathroom available.

