—

With a spike in nominations for marginalised groups at the 2020 Emmy’s, there were huge wins for the LGBTQI community at this year’s ceremony. It was a monumental night for shows like Schitt’s Creek, so here is a wrap of the big wins for the LGBTQI community at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Schitt’s Creek Wins Big

In an unprecedented sweep, Schitt’s Creek emerged victorious in every single one of the comedy categories at this year’s Emmy’s. Overall, Schitt’s Creek won nine awards. This is a record-breaking amount of wins for a comedy program in a single season.

Many have praised the portrayal of David and Patrick’s relationship on Schitt’s Creek for normalising LGBTQI relationships. The BBC reported that the fact that David and Patrick are two men in a gay relationship is not seen as any kind of a hindrance. There is no hint of them being a tokenistic, gay couple whatsoever. Where LGBTQI people have long been portrayed in this way, Schitt’s Creek is representative of a new wave of television where LGBTQI representation isn’t bold or ground-breaking, it’s natural.

Advertisement Zendaya Wins Best Actress In Her Role As a Queer Teen

With her win, Zendaya became the youngest ever actress to take home the award for Best Actress in a Drama. Zendaya won the award for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Euphoria is a teen drama that tackles issues of identity, drug-use, mental health, trauma and friendship. Zendaya’s character is an addict who struggles with her identity. Throughout the series, Rue has an ongoing romantic storyline with Jules, portrayed by transgender actress Hunter Schafer. Schafer’s character on the show is also transgender.

Not only is Zendaya’s win for portraying a young queer teenager a significant moment for the LGBTQI community, but the recognition given to a show that grapples with real issues that queer teens face in the world today is extremely significant.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Takes Home Five Awards

The wins for RuPaul’s Drag Race at the 2020 Emmy’s included Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and Best Competition Series. This makes RuPaul’s win for Oustanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program his fifth consecutive time winning, breaking the record of consecutive wins for this category.

In a speech RuPaul incited a sense of hope in young viewers, saying “I know how you feel right now, just know that you are loved and don’t give up on love”. He concluded by saying “Believe in love and the power of love, okay?”