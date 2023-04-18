69 % Of Australian TV Dramas Between 2016 And 2021 Did Not Have Any LGBT Characters: Study

Seven in 10 Australian television Dramas broadcast between 2016 and 2021 did not feature any LGBTQI characters, new research into diversity on Australian screens has found.

Seeing Ourselves 2: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Australian TV Drama released by Screen Australia is a follow-up to the 2016 landmark study on diversity on Australian TV.

The latest report studied around 361 scripted Australian TV and online dramas that were broadcast between 2016 and 2021. The report found that while there was increased diversity on screen, many communities, including the LGBTQI community were underrepresented on screen compared to their population.

‘Pace Of Progress Is Slow’

“Australian drama on screen is compelling and powerful. It’s a cornerstone of how Australians see themselves, learn about each other and how the world comes to know us. It shouldn’t be too much to ask that when you watch Australian screen, it looks like modern Australia,” Minister For Arts Tony Burke said in a statement.

According to Screen Australia’s CEO, Graeme Mason, there had been improvements since 2016, but “the overall pace of progress is slow and there is a long way to go to reach genuine representation of Australia’s diverse communities on screen.”

Advertisements

“It’s vital that Australian screen stories authentically reflect the diversity of our nation, and we know that the screen industry is becoming more aware of the cultural and commercial value of creating diverse content,” said Mason.

LGBTQI On Australian TV

The study revealed that since the 2016 report, levels of diversity had increased for First Nations people (7.2% from 4.8%), disabled people (6.6% from 3.6%), LGBTQI people (7.4% from 4.5%), and non-European people (16% from 6.9%).

However, for LGBTQI people, while the representation of LGBTQI characters on Australian television screens had seen an increase, it was still lower than the 11 per cent population that identifies as LGBTQI.

Around 69% of programs did not feature any LGBTQI characters (from 73% in 2016). There were 13 trans and five non-binary characters between 2016 and 2021, with most of the trans and gender diverse roles played by actors who were trans and gender diverse. A mere 4.8 per cent of the actors in lead roles were out LGBTQI.

The study also Among First Nations main characters, there are lower rates of LGBTIQ+ and disability representation than among main characters overall.

The study also found that there was a “higher rate of LGBTIQI representation among main characters who were non‑European than among other cultural backgrounds”. But among First Nations main characters, “there are lower rates of LGBTIQ+ and disability representation than among main characters overall.”















