A New James Dean Biopic – Featuring His Alleged Gay Romances – Is In The Works

A new biopic film from Guy Guido following the life of Hollywood icon James Dean (yes, that one with THE daydream look in his eyes) is now in development.

The film was announced on Monday, the anniversary of Dean’s devastating death in a car accident in 1955, at the young age of 24.

Helmed by writer-director Guy Guido (Madonna and The Breakfast Club), the film titled ‘Surviving James Dean’ after and based on William Bast’s (who died in 2015) bestselling memoir of the same name, sets out to explore the depths of Dean’s personal life and alleged gay relationships.

William Bast’s memoir features exploratory gay romance with James Dean

In his memoir, Bast talks about meeting Dean in 1950 at his college theatre programme when the two were 19 and discusses their blossoming relationship from roommates to best friends (as history would obviously call them) and eventual lovers, according to THR.

The author also divulged he kept the true nature of their relationship a secret in order to avoid hurting the rising star’s career, who was engaged in public relationships with various female starlets at the time.

According to THR, Guido is committed to accurately portraying the illustrious actor’s life story with a careful casting process stating “I am obsessed with getting the look right when it comes to casting and directing a film about a famous person. I want people to feel as if they are watching the real James Dean on the screen.”

The film will focus on the pair’s growing relationship up until Dean’s tragic accident as well as Bast coming to terms with being gay in the taboo 1950’s. Although the heartthrob actor was gone too soon, his immense talent was recognized in ‘East of Eden’ and received great acclaim for his performance in posthumously released film ‘Rebel Without a Cause’.

Guido spoke further of his commitment to honouring Bast’s story to THR stating “I have been a fan and historian of James Dean since I was 18 years old, so I knew about his ‘friend’ Willie, even when information about their relationship was straight-washed by the Hollywood machine,” “As a filmmaker, I love telling the story of a celebrity’s life in their coming-of-age period. As a gay man, I was particularly drawn to Bast’s unique story.”

The film is currently in early stages. With the script written, Guido is currently meeting with potential producers and casting the right people, telling THR “I want to find just the right team to partner with,” he continues. “Producers that understand the gravity and importance of a story like this, especially in today’s divided social climate.”

Gay Twitter set ablaze by news of queer James Dean biopic

The film’s announcement set gay Twitter ablaze with much excitement and potential choices for the titular character. He was most recently played by James Franco in the acclaimed made-for-TV film ‘James Dean’ (2001).

