This Drag Race Down Under Queen Is Officially Set To Star In Slaysian Royale

Drag Race Down Under star Ivory Glaze is officially set to return to the Drag Race stage in Slaysian Royale and this time she’s going international.

After speculation earlier this year that she would be appearing on the spin off, this week she has been announced as part of the official cast.

And she Ivory is ready for her RUdepmption.

Ivory Glaze Returns For Her Second Shot after Drag Race Down Under

It’s not very often that Drag Race Down Under queens get a second chance, but Ivory Glaze is the fourth contestant from the down under series to appear on Drag Race again.

Ivory who appeared on season three famously fainted on stage before she was supposed to lip sync, causing producers to delay the lip sync for her life until the following day.

She follows Kween Kong who appeared on Global All Stars, Anita Wig’lit who appeared on Canada Vs The World and Hannah Conda who appeared on UK Vs The World.

Now Ivory will be representing Drag Race Down Under on the Drag Race Philippines all asian All Stars series Slaysian Royale.

The series was announced earlier this year and is uniting asian queens from franchises across the globe.

Ivory Glaze was tipped to be competing on the series earlier this year, even poking fun at the rumours and excuses people make when they disappear for filming when she returned to X (Twitter) in May after filming this season.

I just got back recovering from a Lime scooter accident to THIS?! 😩 https://t.co/nEEm0chq0P — Ivory Glaze (@TheIvoryGlaze) May 13, 2025



Last month the official list of guest judges were announced for the show, including Jimbo, Marina Summers, Pangina Heals and many more.

Now the full cast has been revealed, with Ivory Glaze stunning in her promo looks.

Ivory joins eleven other queens as they battle it out for the crown, Slaysian Royale will debut on August 13, see the full cast list below.

Arizona Brandy – Philippines, Philippines Season 2

Bernie – Philippines, Philippines Season 2

Brigiding – Philippines, Philippines Season 1

Ivory Glaze – Australia, Down Under Season 3

Khianna – Philippines, Philippines Season 3

Kitty Space – France, France Season 2

Madame Yoko – Luxembourg, Belgique Season 2

Siam Phusri – United States, Thailand Season 3

Suki Doll – Canada, Canada Season 2

Sum Ting Wong – United Kingdom, UK Season 1

Viñas DeLuxe – Philippines, Philippines Season 1

Yuhua – America, Season 10

Watch Ivory talk about her time on Drag Race Down Under below.