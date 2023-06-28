Drag Race Down Under Season 3 Premiere Date And Cast RuVealed

Ten drag performers from Australia and New Zealand will compete for Down Under’s next Drag Superstar crown.

Stan on Thursday announced that season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of season two runner-up Kween Kong becoming the first drag performer to be nominated for a TV WEEK Logie award. Kween was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent. The second season of the international franchise is also nominated for the Most Outstanding Entertainment Program award.

RuPaul will return as judge for season three, along with Michelle Visage and comedy star Rhys Nicholson. “Australasian drag is filled with heart and humour, and I’m thrilled to share my season three queens with the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent,” RuPaul said in a statement.

Meet the Season 3 queens:

Amyl (Sydney) – 27

Colombian-born and Sydney-raised drag performer Amyl entered the world of drag in 2019 but soon established herself as a fashion icon. She walked the runway for Australian Fashion Week in both 2021 and 2023 and wowed audiences with her performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Wollongong and other cities.

Ashley Madison (Melbourne) – 25

Hailing from Shepparton in regional Victoria, Ashley Madison is now based and performs in Melbourne. Ashley was first runner-up at the Miss Gay Australia Pageant and earned the prestigious title of Belle of the Ball at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVA). Ashley is the owner of “Miss Madison” a 3D Printing jewellery business.

Bumpa Love (Melbourne) – 51

Senior queen of the season Bumpa Love, originally hailing from Auckland, is now based in Melbourne. Bumpa proudly owns and manages Melbourne’s Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret, Australia’s only drag queen-owned and produced venue.

For around a quarter of a century, Bumpa has been enthralling audiences in Australia and New Zealand. Bumpa is the visionary behind Melbourne’s prestigious Drag Awards and also serves as a member of the Yarra City Rainbow Advisory Committee.

Flor (Auckland) – 25

Born in Guatemala and currently residing in Auckland, Flor has honed her drag and make-up skills for over six years. Flor draws inspiration from empowered Latin women who embrace their voices and embody authenticity. Her drag name is a beautiful homage to her heritage and pays tribute to her mother.

Gabriella Labucci (Ballarat) – 31

A powerhouse cabaret and drag performer, Gabriella Labucci, is based in country Victoria in the town of Ballarat. Her repertoire encompasses vocal performances, dance routines, and impressive roller skating skills.

Hollywould Star (Sydney) – 34

US-born Hollywould Star has made NSW their home for the past nine years. A classically trained singer, Hollywould has been part of major productions including The Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots, performed alongside Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Rowland as a member of Destiny’s Child at the 2023 Domain Dance Party, sang the anthem at the 2015 Boxing Day Test at the MCG and was a headlining act at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Isis Avis Loren (Melbourne) – 33

Melbourne-based Isis Avis Loren is a skilled seamstress and won the Best Costumier and Miss Congeniality at the Melbourne Drag Awards in 2019. Local drag performers rely on her Haus of Loren creations. She is known for her solo show, Ballads & Ballgowns, which enjoyed two successful seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Ivanna Drink (Auckland) – 26

Ivanna Drink is the resident Emcee and Showgirl at Auckland’s Caluzzi Cabaret. Ivanna won the Queen of Queens pageant and rose to fame in the role of ‘Hooker #2’ from the television series Cowboy Bebop. She is married to Drag Race Down Under alum Anita Wigl’it.

Ivory Glaze (Sydney) – 26

A banker by day, Sydney-based Ivory Glaze transforms into a stunning queen for her performances.

Rita Menu (Hamilton) – 24

Baby queen Rita Menu entered the drag scene just around a year ago. She won Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars competition in Auckland.



RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premieres on Friday, July 28, 2023.





