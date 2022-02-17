—

The ABC has announced a “diverse and talented family of presenters” to host this year’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, live from the Sydney Cricket Grounds.

“What better excuse for us all to get together and have a big ol’ party!?” Macdonald said. “I’m thrilled and honoured to be hosting the Mardi Gras for the ABC. It is an event that brings the whole community together to celebrate, to laugh, and (hopefully, Covid notwithstanding) hug friends enthusiastically. I can’t wait to join Mon, Steven, Courtney, Casey & Jez to help share this event with the whole nation.”

Steven Oliver’s First Time

This will be Oliver’s first time hosting. “I’ve been in Mardi Gras quite a few times,” he said. “I’ve been a roving reporter, I’ve opened Mardi Gras with the spoken word, but this is the first time actually hosting so I’m really looking forward to making the ABC the GayBC!”

Courtney Act said in a post to Instagram, “What will I wear this year? Some photos from Mardi Gras past in my carousel. And how will I outdo last years giant hair that could be seen from space?”

In 1994, the ABC was the first media organisation to televise the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Parade will be exclusively on all ABC channels on March 5 from 6:30pm.