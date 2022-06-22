—

Nate Byrne, ABC’s weather presenter, entertained audiences on Tuesday with his on-air transformation into full drag, courtesy of Melbourne-based cabaret company YUMMY.

“A warm hello to Gail Warnings; Brace yourself Australia,” Byrne said as he unveiled his glamorous new drag persona.

Fans Vote For New Drag Name

Byrne treated his 29 thousand followers on Twitter to a step-by-step series of pics documenting his evolution into the glamorous Gail Weathers, an event he had teased days earlier, when he asked his Twitter followers for their suggestions for a new drag name for him.

“If, hypothetically, a certain dimpled weather presenter needed a drag name, which would be best?” Byrne tweeted June 14.

‘She’s Quite Hairy’

Byrne made a visit to the workshop of YUMMY to speak with some of the cast who are soon going to be unveiling their new show Iconic in Melbourne. The show is also slated to make its way to the UK.

YUMMY MC Valerie Hex (James Wellsby) as well as YUMMY performer Jarred Dewey talked with Byrne, with Dewey enticing Byrne to “slip into something a little less comfortable.”

“Let’s go, I can’t wait,” said an enthusiastic Byrne.

Following the makeover Byrne posted snaps of the end result of his makeover. “Please welcome Gail Warnings. Gai for short. Be kind – she’s a newborn. Quite a hairy one, but still…”

Byrne’s captivating new look was capped off with a pair of “AMAZING sequin pants. Plus [a] cape to cover man shoulders.” The corseted presenter did implore his followers not to “look to closely at hairy arms OR lack of nails…we were on a schedule and I had choreo to learn.” The final look was accessorised by a platinum wig and (of course) a “big pearl necklace, because (and ONLY because) Gail Warnings forgot to shave her chest.”

Not everyone enjoyed the drag segment, however, with one viewer complaining on Twitter, “Not news, not interesting, its quite sickening actually,” a statement which Byrne was quick to roast. “Lol…I thought Gail was good, but “sickening”? Yaaaaaaaas! High praise,” Byrne cheekily replied.





