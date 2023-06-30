Actors Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez Confirm Relationship

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
Douglas Magaletti
June 30, 2023
Actors Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez Confirm Relationship
Image: Instagram

Actors Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez have confirmed they are in a relationship. 

On Sunday, Phillips, 29, and Gutierrez, 25, were spotted together at a Gitano Island Pride Party in New York, held ‘to recognise and support the LGBTQ+ community with a day of excitement and fun’.

According to Daily Mail Australia, In early June, Gutierrez accompanied Phillips to the premiere of Phillips’s new Netflix series, Glamorous.

Gutierrez is best known for playing Nolan on the MTV series Teen Wolf. He also starred in the Disney+ movie Hocus Pocus 2 and the Freeform series Cruel Summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Froy Gutierrez (@froy)

Phillips appeared as Dex in the movie Fire Island and is currently starring in Glamorous, a comedy-drama starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zane Phillips (@zanethan)

The 10-episode series follows Marco Mejia (Benny), a young, gender-nonconforming Queer makeup and fashion enthusiast hired as an assistant to beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall).

On June 26, Benny came out as trans in a personal essay published in Time magazine, telling the world that she’s finally “breathing freely.”

Benny landed the role of Marco in 2019, a character who was initially written to be cisgender and used he/him pronouns at the beginning of the show.

Glamorous is currently available on Netflix.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Madonna Hospitalised With ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’
June 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Madonna Hospitalised With ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’
Arts & Entertainment Sound
Drag Race Down Under Season 3 Premiere Date And Cast RuVealed
June 29, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Drag Race Down Under Season 3 Premiere Date And Cast RuVealed
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Glamorous Star Miss Benny Comes Out As Trans
June 28, 2023 | Christine Lai

Glamorous Star Miss Benny Comes Out As Trans
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Out American Soccer Player Collin Martin On How He Met His Boyfriend
June 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Out American Soccer Player Collin Martin On How He Met His Boyfriend
Arts & Entertainment News
Ramsey Street Welcomes Lesbians Mums In Neighbours Reboot
June 28, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Ramsey Street Welcomes Lesbians Mums In Neighbours Reboot
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Bros Actor Luke Macfarlane Becomes A Daddy
June 27, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Bros Actor Luke Macfarlane Becomes A Daddy
Arts & Entertainment Screen