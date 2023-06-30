Actors Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez Confirm Relationship

Actors Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez have confirmed they are in a relationship.

On Sunday, Phillips, 29, and Gutierrez, 25, were spotted together at a Gitano Island Pride Party in New York, held ‘to recognise and support the LGBTQ+ community with a day of excitement and fun’.

Froy Gutierrez and Zane Phillips at an NYC Pride Event pic.twitter.com/54SarRI69z — 🧪 Jericho 🧪 (@gayhcavill) June 27, 2023

According to Daily Mail Australia, In early June, Gutierrez accompanied Phillips to the premiere of Phillips’s new Netflix series, Glamorous.

Gutierrez is best known for playing Nolan on the MTV series Teen Wolf. He also starred in the Disney+ movie Hocus Pocus 2 and the Freeform series Cruel Summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Froy Gutierrez (@froy)

Phillips appeared as Dex in the movie Fire Island and is currently starring in Glamorous, a comedy-drama starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zane Phillips (@zanethan)

The 10-episode series follows Marco Mejia (Benny), a young, gender-nonconforming Queer makeup and fashion enthusiast hired as an assistant to beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall).

On June 26, Benny came out as trans in a personal essay published in Time magazine, telling the world that she’s finally “breathing freely.”

Benny landed the role of Marco in 2019, a character who was initially written to be cisgender and used he/him pronouns at the beginning of the show.

Glamorous is currently available on Netflix.