American Actor Lukas Gage Opens Up About His Six Month Marriage To Chris Appleton

American actor Lukas Gage has opened up about his marriage to British hairstylist Chris Appleton in a new interview.

Gage is best known for his roles in White Lotus, Euphoria, Love Victor, You, and Queer as Folk.

The Pair Were Married In April

In April 2023, Gage, 28, and Appleton, 40, were married, by Kim Kardashian, at Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel. The wedding was documented on an episode of The Kardashians. In November 2023, the couple filed for divorce.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gage explained why he married Appleton, after dating for 2 months.

He said, “I had a manic episode for six months. What happened to me? I don’t know literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn.”

‘I Plead The Fifth’

When pushed by Cohen to reveal more, Gage said “Oh god, Andy, there’s a three-letter thing I signed.”

When asked to clarify if he meant NDA (non-disclosure agreement), Gage said, “I plead the fifth.”

The Pair Divorced Married In November

On November 10, Appleton filed divorce papers citing, “irreconcilable differences”.

A source told TMZ that “this was not an easy decision for [Appleton] to make, but he tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.”

Gage and Appleton made their relationship publicly known in February after posting holiday photos from the St Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.

Gage is currently starring in the American action movie Road House, which was released on March 21.