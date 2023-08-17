American Horror Story Season 12 To Star Kim Kardashian, Released Date Announced

The premiere date for the upcoming season of American Horror Story, starring Kim Kardashian, has been announced.

Called AHS: Delicate, Season 12 of the long-running Queer horror anthology is split into two parts, with part one set to air on September 20.

Based On Danielle Valentine’s Novel, ‘Delicate Condition’

AHS: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition.

The story follows actor, Anna Alcott (played by Emma Roberts in the series), who is trying to get pregnant through IVF. Soon after conceiving, her doctor tells her that she had a miscarriage. However, Anna can still feel the foetus moving around inside her. Despite doctors and loved ones telling her to the contrary, Anna knows something is wrong and wonders what she is actually carrying inside her.

‘Unlike Anything We Have Ever Done’

This makes Season 12 the first season of the show to be derived from the source material. This is also the first season of American Horror Story not to have Ryan Murphy as showrunner.

Season 12 will star Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Kim Kardashian (The Kardashians), Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Matt Czuchry (Gillmore Girls), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser), and Debra Monk (New Amsterdam).

In April, it was announced that Kardashian had joined the cast. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy described Kardashian’s role as “a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The novel, Delicate Condition will be released in August.

The American Horror Story anthology first aired in with AHS: Murder House, starring Jessica Lange. Since then it has received over 100 Emmy nominations, winning 13.