Armie Hammer Addresses Cannibal And Assault Allegations On Piers Morgan

This article contains descriptions of sexual and physical assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Disgraced Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer was interviewed by Piers Morgan over the weekend, addressing allegations of cannibalism and assault from multiple women in 2021.

Those allegations began in January 2021, when an anonymous woman (@houseofeffie on Instagram) came forward with claims about a four-year long affair with Hammer, where he sent numerous highly graphic texts that expressed cannibalistic desires and rape fantasies sent both to her and his other exes.

Two women, Courtney Vukekovich and Paige Lorenze, also came forward with allegations, and another woman named Effie Angelova (not confirmed if this is the same woman as @houseofeffie) then came forward, saying: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles… I thought he was going to kill me.”

Hammer was dropped by his agency and a number of projects in 2021, and the LAPD began investigating a case against him; however, he was never charged. In interviews, he has admitted to being emotionally abusive but insists all his sexual encounters have been entirely consensual.

He denied the allegations again last week on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, saying the LAPD could find no proof of wrongdoing in their two-and-a-half year investigation.

Now, Hammer is continuing on the interview trail with his lengthy appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he wholeheartedly denied the cannibalism allegations.

Armie Hammer says he’s not a cannibal

At the beginning of the interview, Morgan asked: “Let’s first of all address the elephant in the room; are you a cannibal?” In response, Hammer replied “No. You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone.”

Morgan then asked if Hammer had ever eaten human flesh, to which he replied: “No – not a question I ever thought I’d have to answer, by the way. These text messages [were a part of] a very intense affair, very sexually charged between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks… when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good.”

Hammer said that his relationship with Angelova was a roleplay, and that any cannibalistic or rape fantasies were entirely consensual; he even said that Angelova introduced him to many of these kinks, and that it was fantasy talk. Meanwhile, Angelova has explicitly stated she did not consent and said she was violently assaulted.

Addressing the cannibalism allegations specifically, he said: “I think it was born out of a desire, like, “I want you so totally that I want to eat you.’ I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes ‘Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs, I just want to eat you up.’ There’s a part of the brain that controls cuteness aggression.”

Regarding another allegation about branding, Hammer said he used a small knife to mark the letter ‘A’ into Paige Lorenze. “I mean, there wasn’t even blood in this situation,” he explained. “It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other.”

Hammer alleges: “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”

Watch the whole interview below: