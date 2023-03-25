Australian Magician Allegedly Attacked On Stage By Guest During Act

Australian gay magician Ben Murphy has broken his silence and criticised the cruise company, the Royal Caribbean for not doing anything after a man allegedly assaulted him on stage.

Murphy was performing on stage and had disclosed his sexuality in the show. He later brought up a woman volunteer to help him perform a card trick.

The trick involved the pair getting close together as they each held a card in between their lips.

This caused a man who is believed to be the woman’s partner to allegedly storm onto the stage and shove Murphy.

In the video that Murphy shared on TikTok shows that the woman is visibly upset as she pushes the man away before he marched away.

“Entertainment, comedy, and magic are not contact sports. This guest should not have been allowed to enjoy the rest of his cruise,” Murphy captioned his video.

Lack Of Action

According to Murphy, the Royal Caribbean has refused to take action and have allegedly told him that there were no witnesses.

“I found this really bizarre that there’s no witnesses,” he said, as reported on A Current Affairs.

“How I can be sat on stage and attacked in the middle of a show and there be no witnesses. It is just, it’s rubbish, it’s offensive. It’s negligent.”

Murphy reportedly went straight to Queensland police after getting off of the ship, but no progress has been made after the Royal Caribbean allegedly won’t provide the name of the man.

My understanding is the police when I last spoke to them, still haven’t been provided the attacker’s name in a statement,” he said.

Royal Caribbean’s Statement

Royal Caribbean had provided a statement to A Current Affairs, which stated “At Royal Caribbean International the safety of our crew and guests is our number one priority.”

“We are aware of the incident that took place aboard Quantum of the Seas. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and as such, we are unable to provide further comment.”