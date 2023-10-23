Australian Singer Troye Sivan’s Newest Album Hits No. 1 On The ARIA Charts

Australian singer Troye Sivan’s newest album Something To Give Each Other has reached No. 1 on the ARIA Charts.

In a post to social media, Sivan, 28, wrote, “[Something To Give Each Other] is the #1 album in [my] home country. My first one ever.”

He continued, “I used to get real sad after releasing an album and i was fully mentally prepped for that to happen this time, and it just didn’t. Your love and support is tangible+real and i wish i could say thank you to each of you personally.”

‘A Once-In-A-Generation Artist’

According to ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, “Troye Sivan is truly a once-in-a-generation artist, representing Australia on a truly global scale, with 22 billion streams worldwide and a career that’s pushed boundaries across music, screen and fashion.

“On behalf of ARIA, I am absolutely thrilled to congratulate him on his first #1 album at home, and can’t wait to celebrate at the ARIA Awards in a few weeks.”

‘One of Your Girls’ About Sleeping With Straight Guys

Something To Give Each Other was released on October 13, along with his now-viral music video for the song “One of Your Girls”.

The video featured Sivan in full drag. Also making an appearance in the video is actor Ross Lynch, from Netflix’s revised Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The lyrics to “One of Your Girls” read, “Give me a call if you ever get lonely, I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies. Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret. You get the key to my heart, and I need it. Give me a call if you ever get desperate. I’ll be like one of your girls.”

According to Them, at a listening party at the Manhattan nightclub, Outer Heaven, Sivan revealed the inspiration behind the song.

He explained, “It started with this guy who had previously not been with guys before” and “wanted to experiment, he wanted to explore, and that he could potentially be interested in doing that with me.”

“Basically, I ended up saying to him, ‘Well let me know if you’re feeling gay on Saturday night.”

‘Rush’ Released In July

In July, Sivan released the Queer hit “Rush”, the lead single off Something To Give Each Other.

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan, said, “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018. In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.