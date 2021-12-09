—

Bathhouse, sauna, cruise club – all of these terms make the imagination run wild and force the pulse to quicken – visions of steamy, heady nights and towel draped afternoons spent bathing the day‘s troubles away, among other things.

And who has a better insight into the mysterious and sometimes outrageous goings-on behind the scenes at these establishments than the trusted staff members who usher you in, take your money and oversee all the chaos.

Now living near Monaco and working in high-end real estate and villa rentals, Jameson refers back to the extensive diaries he kept during this time – required just to be able to sort through all the craziness happening in the moment, to write his tell-all book.

Tell-All Book

“And then there are the supposedly straight men who pop in for a Lucky At Lunch Special…”

Farn tells of his experiences after looking back at this period in his life, with the forced time off during the pandemic compelling him to put it all into a book to share with the LGBTQI community, with the long term view of helping to contribute to our cultural history.

The result is an amusing collection of sometimes shocking and always entertaining anecdotes, some of which will have you squirming in disbelief and others having you exclaiming, “Hey, I know that guy!”

“Writing the book has brought back every emotion of that time, both good and bad, and it’s felt extremely cathartic in many ways. It’s given me the gift of clarity in being able to see how I was then, how I have grown, and to be able to realise how much of it has actually helped prepare me for my life in France and my work in the luxury real estate world.”

Bathhouse Babylon: The Good, The Bad and The Horny is currently available from various booksellers.