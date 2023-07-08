Blanc de Blanc Encore Welcomes New Non-Binary Cast Member Jake DuPree

July 8, 2023
Blanc de Blanc Encore Welcomes New Non-Binary Cast Member Jake DuPree
Image: International burlesque performer, Jake DuPree is set to join the Blanc de Blanc Encore cast. Image: Jake DuPree/Facebook

The cast of Blanc de Blanc Encore has a talented new member joining the cabaret-burlesque-circus trope and its non-binary international burlesque performer, Jake DuPree.

DuPree made waves after becoming the first non-binary person to perform at the Crazy Horse in Paris, France. DuPree’s performance history includes Kinky Boots, along with their burlesque debut in Dita von Teese’s Von Follies show.

DuPree’s career has seen them performing and headlining shows in Paris such as Théâtre des Variétés, Folies Bergére and Musée Des Arts Décoratifs at the Louvre.

Their career has also seen them performing in England at The Windmill Soho and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. They’ve also performed at the Wintergarten Varieté in Berlin.

DuPree will be performing and showcasing their unique talents from 16th August.

Stunning and Diverse Cast

Blanc de Blanc has been leaving audiences in awe at The Grand Electric venue in Surry Hills, Sydney. As a mixture of flirtation, acrobatics and overall a good time, Blanc de Blanc Encore has seen immense success.

Other members of the Blanc de Blanc Encore include Australian aerial artist, Melanie Hawkins, and international aerialists like Caitlin Tomson-Moyland, Jess Mews, Sasha Lee Saunders, Charles Eric Bouchard and Spencer Craig.

