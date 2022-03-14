—

We are all well aware of the inherent dangers of having an online profile of any description because of the possibility of attracting the nefarious attention of unsavoury characters; whether dodgy “princes” from far-flung locales asking for your bank account details so they can “transfer” their fortunes to you or the more defined and immediate danger of online stalking from somewhere closer to home.

A Gay, Platonic Relationship That Turned Toxic

Farn says, “Imagine waking up every day, getting ready to go about your life, and part of your morning routine is to see how you are being harassed and threatened by someone online.

“You detest that this is part of your day and are even sad that you have to search for whatever hateful comments or posts have been produced about you or those closest to you, if it hasn’t already been sent your way to make sure you see it.

“You do these daily checks simply to try and protect yourself from whatever he might have underway next and warn others close to you he has or might also be going after, while many times wondering – will this ever end?”

“Your time and energy are spent taking screenshots, saving, and filing it all. Depending on how bad the posts are you might have to update the police and lawyers with all your accumulated evidence. He might have also pulled other unsuspecting people into his realm, so then you might have to try and explain to others what is going on and warn them for their safety,” Farn says.

Stalker Craig is available to purchase from online booksellers and is enough to make you want to never come out from under your bed.