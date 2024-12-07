Chappell Roan And Sabrina Carpenter Gift Us With Beautiful ‘Last Christmas’ Cover

The Christmas period is here, and what better way to get festive than with a stunning rendition of Wham!’s Last Christmas courtesy of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter?

That’s right, 2024’s two breakout pop stars have joined forces to cover the gayest, best (fight me) Christmas song as part of Sabrina’s festive Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas.

The star-studded Christmas special was announced in November is everything you could hope for in a Sabrina Carpenter, laced with her trademark confidence and wicked sense of humour.

With appearances from Kali Uchis, Tyla, Shania Twain, Cara Delevingne and even Sean Astin as Santa Claus, this 50-minute special is a delightful, light-hearted way to start feeling some Christmas spirit.

But perhaps the best collaboration came from Carpenter’s collaboration with your favourite pop star’s favourite pop star Chappell Roan 35 minutes into the special, with the duo covering Wham!’s iconic Christmas ballad in expert fashion.

Carpenter has already proven herself an ally and icon to queer people this year; performing one of the gayest Christmas songs with the year’s most successful queer popstar? Much like the first song on Short n’ Sweet, that’s taste!

The pair’s rendition of Last Christmas is a more melancholic section of the special as Sabrina and Chappell walk out adorned in fur coats and emerald green dresses to deliver an angelic version of the iconic song with beautiful harmonies while clearly having a blast (in the credits, Chappell jokes: “I look so… straight”).

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter’s full performance of ‘Last Christmas’! 🤍 — “A Nonsense Christmas” is available now only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/O8LSKgTeM1 — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) December 7, 2024

It’s a terrific meeting of the minds for the two artists, who have both emerged from 2024 as certified superstars and main pop girlies. We can only hope this isn’t the last collaboration between the two singers!