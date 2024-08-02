Charli XCX And Billie Eilish Continue Brat Summer With ‘Guess Remix’

Despite reports to the contrary, Brat summer is still in full swing, as proven by the enthusiastic reaction to Charli xcx releasing a remix of Guess with queer superstar Billie Eilish.

Though it was released later as part of the Brat deluxe edition, Guess has already amassed close to 20 million streams on Spotify and has 24,000 videos on TikTok using the song as a sound.

Charli first teased the collaboration on August 1 (AEST), asking her Angels to (unsurprisingly) guess who would be on the feature. Many rightly asserted that it was Billie who’d be appearing on the song, given how recognisable her outfit and rings were. Following the teaser, Charli officially revealed that Billie would be the feature on the remix ahead of its official release this morning.

The corresponding music video, which features Charli and Billie partying while panties are flung off bodies and seemingly fall from the sky, is currently at #2 on YouTube’s music charts and summoning a huge amount of sapphic attention, especially with Billie’s line “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.”

Furthermore, all the underwear used in the video will go to survivors of domestic violence through the non-profit organisation I Support The Girls.

Fans of Charli and Billie took to social media to express their adoration for the track. “It’s even gayer, hotter and more perfect than I dreamed,” said a Twitter/X user, while another said: “I wet my panties to this 10 times already, ty Charli for this experience 🙂”

On Instagram, Julia Fox commented “Literally the gift that keeps on giving,” and user @rooocore said “Great day for lesbians.”

Plus, it’s all happened for Charli’s birthday (August 2) – happy birthday to the icon!

Another chapter in Brat summer

The stellar Guess remix is another chapter in Brat summer, a Charli xcx era for the history books. Dubbed the “best album rollout of the 2020s”, the album has become Charli’s most commercially successful project to date and left a definitive cultural footprint.

Between critical acclaim for Brat upon release, an incredible remix of Girl, so confusing with Lorde, the Apple dance taking over TikTok and the album’s iconic chartreuse green being adopted by the campaign of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the footprint of Brat is practically inescapable at present. If we had to guess, it probably won’t be going anywhere, either.