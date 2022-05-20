—

The gay Gods in heaven seem to be hard at work! BBCThree has announced that singer and LGBTQI icon Dannii Minogue is all set to host a new UK gay dating reality show, tentatively titled I Kissed A Boy.

Sealed With A Kiss

The eight-part reality show will follow 10 single men who head to Europe to find the man of their dreams. According to the show’s producers Twofour, even before the participants arrive, they will be paired up with their “strongest match”. As soon as they meet, there will be “no small-talk, no flanter (flirting and banter)” – the couples will have to head straight for a kiss.

The premise seems made for a gay rom-com and who better to host it than Danni, who along with her sister singer Kylie Minogue, have been staunch LGBTQI allies.

Danni first rose to fame in the 1980s on the show Young Talent Time, before debuting on Home and Away. She followed her sister into the music industry and has produced dance hits like Who Do You Love Now and All I Wanna Do.

In an interview with Star Observer previously, Dannii had recalled performing at gay clubs. "I used to perform at gay clubs when other artists wouldn't. It was a thing that a lot of artists didn't do, but I thought, I don't care what anyone says I'm going to anyway. It's not just gay people supporting me, I'm supporting them – it's just been a nice healthy back and forth. Something that's evolved over time," Danni had said.

Dannii Excited To Play Cupid

Having the opportunity to be a part of this show is giving me that flutter-of-love feeling.

I’m so thrilled that a gay dating show is joining the TV love-search mix. Let’s hope we see some beautiful love stories on our screens, sealed with a kiss! Happy assistant to Cupid 💋 pic.twitter.com/G2WwgjLOX7 — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) May 19, 2022

Danni said she was thrilled “that a gay dating show is joining the TV love-search mix” and was excited to play Cupid to gay guys. “I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be ‘Cupid’ -so this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!,” said Danii.

David Brindley,CEO, Twofour, said that the series will “revel in telling stories we don’t always hear of, witness heart-warming new relationships blossom and celebrate inclusivity from start to finish.”

The production house is calling single, gay guys to apply to be a part of the show. To apply, email your CV and short covering letter to [email protected]











