Darren Hayes Announces Split From Husband Of 17 Years

Former Savage Garden frontman and out gay Australian singer Darren Hayes has announced that he has split from Richard Cullen, his husband of 17 years.

Hayes, who wrapped up his ‘Do You Remember‘ international tour in April, took to social media to make the announcement.

“I am an open book when it comes to my music and lyrics but an intensely private person when it comes to my home and family life. Despite the challenge to keep the most sacred and precious parts of my life just for me, I have felt the need, to be honest to those who have always cared for my inner world about what’s been going on in my private life these past two years,” said Hayes.

Hayes said Richard was the “best person” he had ever met. “I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest.”

We Are Still Best Friends

The 50-year-old revealed that the couple had separated earlier this year and they had ” been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives.”

Hayes sought to also set to rest speculation about why the couple had broken up.

“Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever. No, there’s no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilt or third party.”

“It’s just life. We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be.”

Hayes said the couple still shared a “cute and needy labradoodle” together and “the business of joy to attend to.” The note was signed “Darren (and Richard)”.

Do You Remember Tour

Hayes was previously married to makeup artist Colby Taylor in 1994 and divorced in 2000. He came out as gay and announced his wedding to Richard in 2005.

After a decade of staying away from the music industry, Hayes headlined the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2022. Later that year he released Homosexual, his first new album in a decade.

He toured Australia in January and February 2023, before heading to the UK in March and wrapping up the Do You Remember Tour in North America last month.

On May 2, Hayes released the music video for his new song ‘Feels Like It’s Over‘. “Never in my entire career has art ever imitated life more than this year,” Hayes posted to social media while announcing the release of the song.

“This is the end of an era in so many ways. I poured my soul into this album, this tour and into people I met along the way and yes, I got my heart broken in the end. Was it worth it? I don’t know. But it’s all real. I don’t know how to be any other way,” added Hayes.