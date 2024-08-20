Donald Trump Posts Fake AI Taylor Swift Endorsement, Invokes Swifties’ Wrath

Convicted felon and former US president Donald Trump has posted a series of AI-generated and doctored images of Taylor Swift and her fans endorsing his 2024 run for President, drawing the ire of actual Swifties.

Posting to TruthSocial, Trump shared the images which included a number of women wearing ‘Swifties for Trump’ shirts, a tacky satirical headline about Swift’s concert that was cancelled due to a terrorist attack, and a completely generated photo of Swift that said: “Taylor Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump.” He captioned the images “I accept!”

Donald Trump shares AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans, falsely implying her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/OkaCuQtULb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2024

The post comes after Trump shared an AI image of a Kamala Harris rally that was generated to sport communist iconography, despite Trump accusing Harris of using AI imagery a few days prior.

The move has been met with both bewilderment and outrage by fans of Swift, many earnestly dumbfounded that Trump would even attempt to court the popstar or her fans to his camp through such means.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift has a clear history of supporting the Democratic Party; she endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, and tweeted out against the former POTUS at the time of the George Floyd protests.

This fact has obviously irked Trump as he stays on the campaign trail, considering he suggested that it would be disloyal of Swift to endorse the Democrats after he made her “so much money” with a bill introduced during his term.

Nonetheless, the chances of Swift seems highly unlikely, especially given the reactions to Trump’s post by many Swifties.

Response to Donald Trump’s Taylor Swift post by commentators, Swifties

Though Taylor Swift and her team are yet to comment, many fans of the global superstar have taken to Twitter/X to criticise the move and speculate on its potential impacts on the Trump comment.

Scott Dworkin said: “You’d have to be dumb as rocks to lie about Taylor Swift and think you can fool Swifties. This will turn out to be one of the biggest mistakes Trump’s ever made. Good.”

“I think this is the online equivalent of making a sudden move for a cop’s gun,” said Evan Washington, while Hunter Harris commented “Oh he’s about to meet Tree Paine,” referencing Swift’s hard-working publicist since 2014. Others commented on the fact that Swift likely has an actionable lawsuit on her hands.

Swifties came out in droves to condemn the move, too. One fan said: “Real Swifties are not voting for you! DON’T MENTION US!”

In the meantime, all we can do is wait with bated breath to see how Taylor responds to this use of her likeness and fans…