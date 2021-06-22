—

By Lily Hayman

Carlee Heise, a young Sydney drag performer saw a gap in her local area for events that celebrated and encouraged LGBTQIA+ Young People to be themselves. At the time she was working at Shopfront Arts Co-Op, a Youth Arts organization and theatre that is all about creating a safe space for the Young People that attend. At that moment the beginnings of Drag in the Daytime were born, an upcoming festival designed to celebrate identity, creativity and connect Young People with a supportive community.

“Drag in the Daytime is for anyone who can’t or doesn’t want to access Drag and queer art in a licensed venue.” Heise said, “It’s for those too young to get in, those with access and support needs, and those who want to see Drag at 2pm and be home with a cuppa by 5!”

Carlee has brought together a group of artists from as young as age 12 for this event, being held at 107 Projects, Redfern on the 26-27th June. Inside there will be drag, singing, dancing, visual arts, sound installations and interactive art projects as well as community leaders available should any Young People want to chat.

Joy Of Drag

“It’s about letting these Young People know that they do belong, that this art is for them and that they can express themselves from any age” Heise said, thinking back to her first moments in drag.

“I started at Uni, in a gender studies class… I impersonated Boy George and did a number to ‘Do you really wanna hurt me?’ I felt confident. Powerful. Gorgeous and I was instantly hooked. We shouldn’t have to wait until we’re adults to feel those things. We should get to experience the joy of creation and the joy of drag whenever we want to!”

Drag in the Daytime will feature classes in drag makeup for those looking to better their skills, group art making workshops aimed at connecting and creating community, and three performances that highlight the talents of queer artists. It’s set to be a joyous expression of creativity and community, that is diverse, accessible and open to every age.

When asked what she was most excited about the upcoming event, it was that diversity Heise pointed to “all the people who will get to participate in the joy that is drag who might not have had the chance to before. I can’t wait for them to celebrate Pride with us!”

DRAG IN THE DAYTIME

26 – 27th June

107 Projects,

107 Redfern St, Redfern

Tickets: $10

TICKETS: https://shopfront.org.au/tc-events/drag-in-the-daytime/