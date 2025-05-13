Vivian Jenna Wilson Stuns At Drag Race All Stars Premiere Party

Vivian Jenna Wilson is becoming a legend in her own right this year, with her appearance at the New York City premiere of the latest season RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars over the weekend going viral.

The estranged daughter of Elon Musk can be seen in a video shared by multiple outlets, strutting down a runway in front of the DJ booth, masterfully whipping her long hair around her head and making fierce eye contact with the camera, as other attendees cheer in the background.

#ElonMusk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson is out here living her best life — completely unbothered by her dad’s shade and dancing like nobody’s watching! Full story in HERE: https://t.co/83xA58tlzF pic.twitter.com/2dcc0TDkuo — TMZ (@TMZ) May 9, 2025

Wilson criticised TMZ for posting the video, posting a photo on her Instagram story and Threads with the caption “God forbid I do anything on my own.”

“I had fun at a party and y’all made it about a man. TMZ babes I c u, u can do better.”

“Sidenote how does this even qualify as news,” she added.

“Dragging out these moves just for you, Dad” is the subtitle of your article are you actually fucking kidding me. You have somehow managed to relate me just existing and having fun to Elon, a man that had nothing to do with any of this.”

Wilson strut deemed “motherquake”

Transphobic commentator Oli London, who has previously identified as “transracial” and had multiple surgeries in an attempt to look South Koran before becoming a right-wing pundit, posted the video to his own feed, misgendering Wilson in the caption.

Elon Musk’s estranged Transgender son Vivian Jenna Wilson shows off his feminine dance moves as he flips his hair in a club. pic.twitter.com/IsHBta1g9g — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 10, 2025

Unfortunately for London, his attention helped the video go viral, with more than 16.5 million people viewing the tweet.

“Face card and full head of hair… I know someone cannot relate,” said one X user, while some called for her to make an appearance as a Drag Race guest judge.

“‘him'” and it’s a magnitude 9 motherquake” said another.

The 21-year-old was incredibly popular at the premiere party, with just about every drag queen in attendance posting photos of themselves with Wilson on social media.

Bosco looks exquisite alongside Vivian Jenna Wilson in new photos. pic.twitter.com/BZmAzXQXys — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) May 10, 2025

Wilson is outspoken about her fathers’ transphobic pursuits and other political stances, and has a prolific following on X’s rival platform Threads.