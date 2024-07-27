Drag Race All Stars 9 Delivers A Divisive Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 has reached a conclusion, crowning a winner that has divided many viewers and former contestants.

After a not so well received split finale the winner for the ninth iteration of All Stars has been revealed.

And it’s not quite what was to be expected.

She’s a winner baby!

If it were down to viewers on who they would choose to win All Stars 9 it could legitimately be anyone’s game.

The talent of the queens on the ninth iteration of All Stars displayed a high level of differing talents and skills that created divided fan bases across the internet.

Whether it be the amazing looks served by GottMik and Plastique Tiara, the lip syncing prowess of Jorgeous and Vanjie, the glamourous looks and affable personalities of Nina West, Shannel and Angeria Paris Van Micheals or the undeniable all round talent of Roxxxy Andrews, there was reason to root for every queen this season.

However with a series of production twists and ever shifting goal posts, just who could potentially win the season was anyone’s guess.

Entering the grand finale Roxxxy Andrews appeared to be ready to walk her way to the crown, many viewers were clamouring to see her take out her long awaited win, however the twists and turns weren’t complete.

After revealing the “double diamond” voting system in the grand finale part one, the official badge count had the potential to go anywhere, and it did.

Following a killer talent show Miss Vanjie and Angeria Paris Van Micheals found themselves at the top of their game, each securing themselves three more badges.

Whilst the ‘double diamond’ vote had the potential to change the game it was revealed that Nina West, with just two badges, was the recipient of the last minute advantage in the game.

However the advantage failed to deliver for Nina. Landing her a total badge count of just four Nina was left behind as Roxxxy Andrews (5 badges), Miss Vanjie (5 badges) and Angeria Paris Van Micheals (6 badges) sashayed into the final three.

From here it was a short walk to the crown as each of the three queens performed an individual lip sync to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation for one final performance.

Despite many fans long considering Roxxxy Andrews would walk away with the crown it was Angeria Paris Van Micheals who delivered the final performance that won over RuPaul.

Viewers divided on All Stars 9 winner

Following the announcement of Angeria Paris Van Micheals taking the crown many viewers and former contestants took to social media to voice their opinions.

Whilst many were extremely happy for Angeria Paris Van Micheals, who is widely regarded as a loveable and endearing queen, they also felt that Roxxy Andrews may have been denied her time.

Season five and All Stars two star Detox was quick to jump online as she watched her two time co-star fall short of the win.

“NOOOOOOOOOOPE” she posted before quickly following up with a tweet that many considered her distancing herself from a future All Stars appearance. “The itch is gone. Playin in my girl’s face” she wrote.

She also took the time to defend Plastique Tiara but also remind viewers that she was still supporting Angeria.

“Also a reminder that runways mean garbage bc Plastique urinated and defecated all over that stage” she wrote.

“Don’t get me wrong, so happy for her. I adore her. I can also be disappointed and heartbroken for my babe” she responded to a fan.

Other fan reactions were mixed on X (Twitter) as it became flooded with reactions.

Don’t get me wrong, so happy for her. I adore her. I can also be disappointed and heartbroken for my babe. — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) July 26, 2024

Good luck to future seasons of #DragRace cause Gottmik and Plastique gave us the best runway packages in the history of the show!!! ART #AllStars9 pic.twitter.com/ZhI9xoUkBm — DragMik (@drag_mik) July 26, 2024

Thinking about it..

why don’t yall recognize Angeria as a main character of this season, as much as Roxxxy? Angeria was the most blocked…

She was tied for most challenge wins

She had the most badges..

She only lost 1 lipsync out of 5 this season.. She CLEARED it #AllStars9 pic.twitter.com/aaowPE4pGQ — Lake | (He/They/She) (@LakelynD02) July 26, 2024

Roxxxy was ROBBED. I’m done with this show, it’s been so shit since season 14 #AllStars9 — Paprika Litious (@LitiousPaprika) July 26, 2024

Despite mixed reactions fan will of course be keen for the upcoming Global All Stars debuting soon.