Drag Race Down Under Crowns A Winner In Joyous Grand Finale

After eight long weeks it all came down to one final challenge for the final four queens of Drag Race Down Under season four as Freya Armani, Lazy Susan, Mandy Moobs and Vybe went head to head for the crown.

While one queen went into the final episode as the front runner, it was clear by the end of the episode that this was anyone’s game to lose.

Read on at your risk, as the below contains major spoilers!

A very different Drag Race Down Under reunion

Following the elimination of Nikita Iman the queens returned to the workroom to discover a different kind of reunion awaited them.

Whilst some franchises see our eliminated queens return to celebrate with the finalists, this season Down Under had its own take.

Instead a series of buttons were laid out on the table, as the queens took turns pressing them they were greeted with messages or questions from their eliminated competitors.

It was a strange way to send them off, with the audience not getting to hear messages from all the queens, but nonetheless it was something different.

Following the anti climatic reunion the girls are joined by Michelle Visage in the workroom for the last time to be informed of their final challenge.

Like many seasons before them the girls are tasked with writing, singing and dancing to their very own song The Biggest. Joining them will be season one alumni Elektra Shock to teach their choreography.

And of course all the girls get to sit down for a one on one chat with Michelle Visage.

Mother is Mothering

There really is something special about the bond these queens have formed with Michelle Visage and it’s evident in the time they spend talking with her.

The mothering bond she has with the girls is front and centre as she discusses not only their time on the show, but their lives as young queer people, growing up, coming out and their different family situations.

There some lovely and endearing about this section of the finale that really stands out as both heart warming and genuine and we love to see it.

One final challenge

Coming into the finale track records were clearly on the minds of the queens, with three wins under her belt Lazy Susan was always going to be the biggest threat. Vybe was close behind with two whilst Mandy had picked up just one win and Freya Armani had yet to win any.

However this challenge made it clear that all bets were off as we saw Lazy Susan start to stumble and the other three queens step it up.

This challenge truly could leave it wide open for anyone to take the crown.

Elektra Shock worked her magic with all the queens as she guided them through choreography that suited each of them, allowing Lazy Susan to create something she was comfortable working with and Freya Armani to shine as the dancer she is.

It was clear this challenge could be the make or break for all the queens.

We’ve made some decision

Returning to the main stage one last time the girls were ready to serve up their grand finale excellence and showcase their performance for extra special guest judge Sophie Monk, who was clearly loving her time on set.

Despite any concerns about confidence or ability each of the four queens delivered an absolutely stellar performance receiving praise from all the judges.

And on the runway they all ate it up as each of the queens showed something unique, dynamic and gorgeous for their final look.

However although four queens entered the grand finale it was not to be for all of them, despite a stellar effort in the performance challenge, decisions had to be made.

During their deliberations the judges praised the amazing work of the queens all season long and in this challenge, with Michelle noting that had it come down to this challenge, Mandy Moobs was clearly on top.

Calling the queens back to the main stage one last time Michelle had a tough decision to hand down, informing Freya Armani that it was not her time.

As a grateful Freya was farewelled by her sisters, attention turned back to Mandy Moobs, Vybe and Lazy Susan as Michelle announced they were officially the top three of the season.

But the decision was yet to be made with the queens being given one last chance to impress the judges and earn the crown as they lip synced to the hit song Came Here For Love by Sigala.

She’s a winner baby!

After a stellar performance by all three queens in came down to the wire as Michelle handed down the decision, her very first crowning.

Despite all three queens absolutely turning it out there could only be one winner.

Even after an incredible performance in the final challenge there was no denying her star power as Michelle announced Lazy Susan as the winner of Drag Race Down Under Season Four! An emotional Lazy Susan accepted the crown from reigning queen Isis Avis Loren as she prepared to start her own reign as Down Under’s next drag superstar.

”This is an incredibly stupid fucking job and I love it. I love it so much” she said upon receiving her crown.

It was a well deserved win after an amazing season which saw the girls all set the bar for future seasons to come.

We can’t wait to see how season five turns out!

