Drag Race Down Under’s Gabriella Labbucci Is Ready To Compete Again

Drag Race Down Under Season 3 may have come to a end, but for Gabriella Labbucci, its just the beginning.

Runner-up of the season, Labbuci, 31, spoke with Star Observer on her amazing run on the show, the epic final lipsync and her drag inspirations.

“Twists And Turns”

On the season, Labbucci was a determined competitor. Adapting to judges critiques whilst still showcasing her campy personality, she collected 2 mini-challenge and 1 maxi-challenge win.

Coming on to the show, she ensured to go through with “zero expectations.”

“At the end of the day, I know it’s a reality TV show. I know that there’s gonna be twists and turns and if you go in with no expectation, there’s zero disappointment at the end.”

“So making it all the way to the end was like, a pleasant surprise. It was good. It felt correct,” she says with a grin.

Growing a lot throughout the competition, there was one stand-out lesson she took away from the show.

“To not have my eyebrows so close together,” she laughs, referring to previous make-up critques.

Walking On Broken Glass

The final lip-sync between Labbucci and Isis Avis Loren saw them lip-syncing to “Walking On Broken Glass” by Annie Lennox.

Admitting it was a “interesting song” choice, she says the song was fitting, following a “foreshadowing” event experienced by the pair.

“One of the first days that we were on set… There was a van crash, and some broken glass fell through the air vent in the air and landed on Isis and myself.”

“It was very funny, and it wasn’t until the the van ride back to the airport for us to go home and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what were we just lipsyncing to Isis?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh my God, stop!’”

Recalling her performance, she say, “It was a fun little lip sync.” Having a good time on the stage, she says she “might have been a little bit tiddly for it.”

“Normally the cocktails they give us in Untucked are a little bit on the weaker side, but it was the last day and they said, ‘No. Pull that stuff in!’” she laughs.

Drag Inspiration

Labbuci’s first time in drag was during a friends birthday party, which coincidentally fell on Halloween.

“Oh I was feeling the fantasy but I shouldn’t have been, that’s for sure,” she recalls.

As for taking up a career in drag, Labucci credits Drag Race as being a diving force. Loving the series so much, she may have “accidentally” downloaded illegal copies of the episodes.

“I aggressively binged all the seasons, one to six, again and again,” she says.

“Then season seven was the first season that I got to watch like week to week as it happened and fall in love with the Queens. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

When asked about her specific inspirations for her unique and camp style, she says, “If I had an answer, I’d give it.”

“I don’t like to think that I have a specific source of source of inspiration because I just don’t wanna stick to the one thing. I just like to do different stuff all the time. And if something’s tickling my fancy in that moment, I’ll do it,” she explains.

Gabriella Vs The World?

Labbucci is grateful for her experience on the show. Having recently joined a Drag Race all star cast on the Werq The World Australian tour, she is surprised by her recognisable success.

“I’m just a little looser from nowhere, you know, and then I’m walking in the streets of Brisbane [recently] and I go into EB games.. And these people come up and are like, ‘Oh my God, Gabriella Labbucci!’”

“It’s so strange… It’s so camp. I love it,” she says.

As for whether or not we could possibly see Labbucci return for an All Stars or Vs The World season, she says, “Absolutely, without a doubt!”

“You don’t even need to ask me. I’m already doing it, let’s go.”

Shadiest Queen

When asked about the shadiest queen on the season, she was initially undecided.

“We’re all pretty shady, but I think that, if I have to pick one… I’m gonna say Ashley (Maddison),” she says, the quickly expressing her love for her Drag Race sister.

Favourite Queer Space

“I quite like queer friendly gaming lounges,” says Labucci, specially noting the Guf gaming store in Ballarat.

“All the little queer neurodivergent people coming and playing some cute little board games together. It’s so sweet. I love it.”

“I haven’t been in a long time because she’s obviously been booked and blessed and busy, but yeah, we used to go every Monday night,” she continues.

Best Advice

Labbucci received her most treasured advice from her mother. Recalling the time after leaving high school, she felt the pressure of needing to “figure everything out.”

She was then told, “The front door is not the only door.”

“You don’t need to aggressively push to where you want to be, because you know you might figure that out later in life, and you just go in from a different angle.” she explains.