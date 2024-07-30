Drag Race’s Morphine Love Dion Speaks About Deadly Car Crash

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion has broken her silence after being injured in a deadly car crash.

On July 21 the Season 16 contestant was travelling in an Uber with Canada’s Drag Race star Kaos when she was involved in a serious collision and suffered multiple injuries.

The pair were amongst six individuals rushed to the hospital, while another individual tragically passed away from injuries sustained from the crash.

A statement shared to Morphine’s Instagram story said she was “grateful to be alive”, whereas Kaos informed fans she was on “bed rest”.

Breaking a week of silence, Morphine has issued a “quick update” expressing gratitude for “all the love and positive messages” from followers.

She detailed the extent of her injuries, writing:

“As many of you know, last weekend I was in a serious car accident suffering a fractured collarbone.

“I also broke my jaw in half for which I needed surgery to repair and lead to the loss of several teeth.

“I’m still a bit sad and traumatised but extremely grateful and happy to be alive.”

Morphine revealed that she’s back home in Miami “focusing on my recovery”.

While she aims to continue posting on social media “periodically”, she asked for “patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

The message continued on with her sending a “special thank you” to World of Wonder, MTV, Paramount, her manager Natasha and “my closest friends for taking care of me and helping with my accommodations. You have been nothing but amazing to me.

“I love you all so so so much and hope to be back doing what I love very soon. Los quiero mucho y hasta la proxima.”

Morphine’s post garnered an outpouring of love from various Drag Race alumni, including Blu Hydrangea, Kween Kong, Denim, Krystal Versace, Roxxxy Andrews, Janey Jacke, Tomara Thomas, Miss Fiercalicious, Amanda Tori Meating, Kahmora Hall, Plane Jane, Kendall Gender, Jinkx Monsoon, Kim Chi and Valentina.

Morphine debuted on Drag Race earlier this year, placing fifth and conquering the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa, dethroning Raja Gemini as the Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses.

She also won a cash prize of $50, 000.

Hailing from Hialeah in Florida’s Miami metropolitan area, Morphine is non-binary.

Morphine’s drag mother is Athena Dion.

On Drag Race, she was eliminated on the thirteenth episode, Drag Race Vegas Live! Makeovers.

We join those wishing for a speedy recovery for both Morphine and Kaos.