Everybody Hates Me is the third offering from Sydney based filmmaking collective, Paper Studios and the lessons they’ve picked up from each adventure previously are clearly being heeded with this snappy comedy being their most polished effort yet!

This brand new original comedy web series from Kiwi/American writer/director duo, Louis Moore and Emily Levelle, which is set in fictional Cityville but filmed in Sydney, is quick to get through in its entirety with five episodes clocking in at around 45 minutes in total.

Frenemies!

Starring Moore as one of the three main ‘frenemies’ and taking cues from television comedy spanning decades and encompassing the full range of human comedic evolution from Seinfeld to 30 Rock and Broad City, this series also explores the ‘uniqueness and diversity of the LGBTQI community, without putting too much emphasis on their sexual orientation.’

Says co-creator and series star Moore, “Gay people are so much more than their sexual orientation, and unfortunately we see this too often on screen where a gay character is surrounded or driven by the fact that they choose to love someone of the same gender.”

Awards And More…

Despite only recently being released, Everybody Hates Me has picked up Official Selection at the Sydney Web Festas well as the coveted SWF Award for Diversity, for which the qualifying series must have an LGBTQIA+ focus and/or pass the Vito Russo test.

On picking up the award, Moore said “We were incredibly grateful to be recognised in this year’s Sydney Web Festselections. Sydney Web Fest’s mission statement is to showcase content that’s produced by diverse creators from all backgrounds so it was an incredible honour to be recognised by such a festival.”

So if you’ve got 45 minutes to spare, do check out the full five part comedy series at www.paperstudios.co