Farmer Dave Wants To Be Cast on Farmer Wants A Wife

Following reports that the hit Television show Farmer Wants A Wife were seeking gay farmers for their recent seasons, Big Brother favourite Farmer Dave (David Graham) has thrown his hat in the ring.

The popular farmer and reality TV star has revealed he’s keen for the gig in a new interview released this week.

And it comes with the some sad news.

Farmer Dave Wants A Husband

It’s no secret that Big Brother star Farmer Dave has always been looking for love.

The TV star has been quite candid over the years about his quest for finding Mr Right.

Only a year ago it looked like the stars had finally aligned for Dave as he shared the story of his engagement with his then partner Shazli.

However it appears the two have parted ways now, as Dave reveals in an interview with Chattr that he is now single and open to finding a husband on TV.

During his interview Farmer Dave discussed the recent news that Farmer Wants A Wife had been actively seeking applicants from gay farmers for the program. However it had been revealed that due to lack of interest those plans had been put aside.

When asked if he was single and would be interested Dave was pretty clear, “Yes and yes” he responded.

He was very passionate about the idea of including gay farmers in the program as something that hit very close to home for him personally.

“It’s even harder for people like me in my boat” he said of gay farmers in Australia, “because there are fewer of us, but we’re there” he confirmed.

“We definitely exist. We’ve always existed.”

He was passionate about the authenticity of the program and how it serves a very real purpose for the community.

“That’s the beauty of this incredible show, is that it is real,” he emphasised of the program.

“It would be a great opportunity. We now have equal rights to marry us, it would just be a natural, normal part of the show’s flight.”

Dave maintains the program is one of the best for embracing this narrative. Where other shows like Married at First Sight have failed, he believes Farmer Wants A Wife could succeed.

“The great thing about Farmer Wants A Wife is they haven’t gone deep down the Married at First Sight dive into over-the-top drama and cyclonic contestants” he affirmed.

Now that he is single again and ready for the dating market he is definitely open to appearing on the show telling producers “I’m a farmer looking for a husband. I know the title does suggest you only supply wives, but it’s 2024. Help a bloke out.”