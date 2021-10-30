—

The cast of the American adaptation of Queer As Folk.

The cast of the Queer As Folk reboot, which is set to premiere on NBC Universal’s streaming platform Peacock, has just been announced.

Pose and Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly posted a picture of the new cast on his Instagram.

Pose and Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly posted a picture of the new cast on his Instagram.

Queer As Folk Reboot Set In New Orleans

Production for the new Queer As Folk is taking place in New Orleans, which is where the show will also be based. This differs from the 1999 original, which was set in England and the American version that came out a year after, which was set in Pittsburgh and ran for five seasons.

The cast of the new version told Out Magazine they will play different characters from the original US version. Sibilly is set to play a successful lawyer who appears to have their life together but behind the scenes is a mess. Way is set to portray “a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community.”

Grace will be playing a non-binary professor who used to be a bit of a punk but is now navigating parenthood and Argus plays “a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real world experience.”

Special creator O’Connell will play “a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence,” while also taking on an executive producing role for the show.

O’Connell will work alongside fellow executive producer Stephen Dunn who is also responsible for writing and creating the latest version of Queer as Folk and will direct the pilot episode.

Dunn is known for directing the 2015 film Closet Monster and winning a GLAAD Media Special Recognition Award for an episode of Apple TV+'s anthology Little America.

Ground-Breaking Series

In a statement made earlier this year, Dunn said it was a “surreal honour to adapt the notoriously ground-breaking series.”

“When the show originally aired, the idea of an unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer As Folk in secret,” Dunn said.

“But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer As Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

During its five-year stint, the original US version of Queer As Folk won a GLAAD Award in 2001 for Outstanding Drama Series, a Prism award in 2005 for TV Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline and won and was nominated for various other awards.

A release date for the new Queer As Folk is yet to be announced.