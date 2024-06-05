G Flip To Play Oxford Art Factory In One-Off Gig

This post also appeared on CityHub.

Queer Aussie artist G Flip, in collaboration with Jack Daniel’s, has announced a one-night-only show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory to raise money for local artists.

Set for Saturday July 13th, all proceeds from the highly intimate show will be going towards Support Act, a local charity who directly support artists in the industry by providing crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing support to all levels of the Australian music scene.

G Flip is keen to be returning to Oxford Art Factory, which is where they performed their first show in 2018. “It’s such an iconic venue and is so special to me and many other artists,” they said. “I’m stoked to be partnering with a brand that stands for good times and good music.”

Better still, every fan who attends the show is due to receive a limited edition piece of merch: dubbed the ‘Support Tee’, it features an artistic update of the Jack Daniel’s logo redesigned by G Flip themself.

“It’s a massive honour to be the first artist in Australia to redesign the Jack Daniel’s label,” said G Flip. “I think the design is sick, and I hope the fans like it too!”

G Flip’s recent success

The July 13th show will be G Flip’s first show back in Australia after they finish an extensive North America tour, where they’ve played a number of festivals and iconic concert venues like the 9:30 Club.

The multi-instrumentalist topped the ARIA Charts with the release of their second album Drummer in 2023. Since then, G Flip has consistently been on tour, bringing wicked drum solos and pop-rock all across the globe.

The Oxford Art Factory show on July 13th is an exclusive chance to catch the singer-songwriter in one of Sydney’s coziest and most famous venues.

Tickets go on sale for G Flip at Oxford Art Factory at 9:00am, Wednesday 12th of June and are $28pp.

When: Saturday July 13th

Where: Oxford Art Factory, 38/46 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst