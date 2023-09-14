Gay Romantic Comedy Bonus Track Premieres In October

Douglas Magaletti
September 14, 2023
A new Queer coming of age musical romantic comedy, Bonus Track, is set to premiere at the BFI Film Festival in London, next month.

A Coming Of Age Musical Set In 2006

Set in 2006, the official synopsis for Bonus Track, reported in Deadline, reads, “George (Joe Anders) dreams of being a star and knows he’s a gifted musician — but no one else seems to agree. So when Max (Samuel Small)  — the son of a mega-famous musical duo — enrolls at his school and takes an interest in his music, George can’t believe it.  Neither can anyone else. 

“But as the boys grow closer, George begins to question why he wants to spend time with Max. George is faced with a potential dream come true – if he can just figure out what that dream now really is.”

Directed by Julia Jackman (Upshot), the film stars Joe Anders (1917), Samuel Small (Game of Thrones), Jack Davenport (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Alison Sudol (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Elle McCloskey, Ciara Southwood, Susan Wakoma (Chewing Gum), Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country), Ray Panthaki (Away), and Nina Wadia (Eastenders).

This is Julia Jackman’s feature directorial debut.

Actor Olly Alexander Has Written An Original Song For Film

Actor and Musician Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin) has composed an original song for the film. He will also serve as an Executive Producer.

In a message on X, Alexander wrote, “can’t WAIT for you to see this gorgeous movie and my gorgeous song.”

Bonus Track will premiere at BFI London Film Festival on October 5, 2023.

