Greg Gould was on the eve of launching his latest album when Covid-19 struck.

Considering Sydney’s last major event, he said, “We had Mardi Gras and thank god we had that experience, because that was the last big thing we had in Sydney before COVID hit hard and shut everything down.”

“I had a single launch during Mardi Gras, the album was on pre-order and everything was set to go,” Greg continued.

Like many artists, what is central to Greg’s craft is his audience, a point he reflects on by saying, “I personally make albums with hopes to perform them live. That’s my favourite part of making music, I love an audience, and I miss that.”

“Because it’s a 90s duet album, I did a live stream for four weeks every Sunday with guest singers to celebrate the launch of the album, so I’m grateful for the internet at this time.”

“The week that everything shut down I myself lost $10,000 right then and there.” The album, entitled 1998, is as much a collection of iconic 90s duets as it is a moving tribute, with Greg having lost his mother during the recording.

“In 2018, halfway through making the album, I had to put it on hold as we found out my mum had stage four cancer and only three months to live.

“I came back at the end of last year to finish the album and dedicate it in her honour, with the proceeds of the album going to the Olivia Newton John Cancer and Wellness Centre.

“When Olivia’s people found about that, Olivia was touched by it and sent me a beautiful video message, and that was another moment where I just started to cry.”

Greg finished our interview by contemplating what good might come of the current situation.

“It’s a horrible thing that’s happening, one which is affecting all of us but, and I say this with the upmost respect, I do think in a lot of ways this can heal lots of parts of the world.

“I hope it will also just help us appreciate each other that little bit more.”