Headliners Announced For One-Day LGBT Street Party In Melbourne

The lineup for the third edition of Victoria’s Pride Street Party – Melbourne’s One-Day LGBTQI street party – has been announced. Co-hosted by Midsumma and the Victorian Government, the iconic Gertrude and Smith Street precinct in Melbourne’s inner north will be transformed into a free, all-day block party, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

First Nations artist, writer, and producer Sycco, also known as Sash McLeod will headline the event. Joining Sycco is the acclaimed pop powerhouse and queer icon, Kira Puru, who is known for hits like “Tension” and “Molotov”.

The lineup includes JXCKY, known as the ‘Chinese/Cambodian Prince of Dark Pop,’ alongside emerging queer pop artist Tom Nethersole, indie-rock singer Rin McArdle, and Melbourne-based queer black electro-pop/alt artist, singer, songwriter, producer and dancer LION.

Street Party

A presentation of the Pacifique X Fiafia Pride Celebrations will also be a part of the event, which will also have performances from cabaret company UMMY, queer, genre-bending punk duo Cry Club, and the much-loved 80s all-women supergroup The Lost Girls.

Brisbane Portrait Prize 2023 winner Dylan Mooney’s work will be featured as part of the Yarra Peel St Park Projection program.

“Along with our regional program, this street party is another brilliant opportunity for our LGBTQIA+ communities to come together to celebrate pride, identity and visibility,” said Minister For Equality Harriet Shing. ”Events like this are so important for inclusion, respect, and diversity, and I can’t wait to join thousands of people in our iconic Gertrude and Smith Streets in February.”

Karen Bryant, CEO, Midsumma said that Victoria’s Pride’s will “shine the spotlight on exceptional LGBTQIA+ artists, performers, and musicians.”

“The entire precinct will activate with non-stop artistic festivities for ten hours in an iconic celebration of pride,” added Bryant.

Victoria’s Pride Street Party will run from 11 am to 9 pm on February 11, 2024, with “multiple stages with free, live entertainment showcasing a range of performances including music, comedy, guest speakers, circus, drag and art installations.”





