—

Darren Hayes is back with new music and his “authentic self”, and no online troll is going to send him back into the closet.

Advertisement

Online Hate

“Darren is like Madonna. He has a lot of fans, but he has to remember that when you are getting older gyrating your hips sexually is not libertine, it is just a bit gross,” the person posted on social media.

The hater, who appeared to be ageist as well, went on a tirade next: “If you look at Gay adult films, people over 40 don’t ever get any great sales. Being too sexual after 40 does not make you fashionable – it just puts you in the Harvey Weinstein category.”

The person had dire predictions for Hayes’ new album, and threw in some self-loathing internalised homophobia.

Advertisement

Absolutely Gay

I've got bad news for this guy and anyone else who doesn't like my 'mannerisms'. I'm only going to get MORE FUCKING GAY. Happy Easter btw! Gay gay gay gay gay. pic.twitter.com/GgAP2uWBc8 — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) April 17, 2022

Hayes, who is married to his partner Richard Cullen for around 17 years, responded to the hater with some “bad news” of his own.

“I’ve got bad news for this guy and anyone else who doesn’t like my ‘mannerisms’. I’m only going to get MORE FUCKING GAY. Happy Easter btw! Gay gay gay gay gay,” Hayes posted on Twitter.

“To be fair – did he not get it when I was twirling around singing Tears of Pearls?,” Hayes added in another post on Twitter.

Hayes returned to the stage after over a decade with his performance at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on March 5. He announced his 2023 Australian tour, with performances scheduled in six Australian cities between January and February.

Earlier this year, Hayes released a new single Let’s Try Being In Love, which debuted at number 96 on the Official UK Singles Download Chart Top 100. Last month, Hayes released a music video for his new single Do You Remember? – a throwback to the 80s and his first gay kiss.