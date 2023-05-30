It Felt Like The Right Time: Elliot Page On Upcoming Memoir Pageboy

Acclaimed actor and producer Elliot Page is set to release their memoir Pageboy this month.

Known for starring in Juno and Umbrella Academy, Page’s memoir is about his professional work and personal experience with transitioning in the Hollywood industry.

In an interview with People, Page explains the reason behind the memoir is to inspire and provide positive visibility.

“​​Books, particularly memoirs, have really shifted my life, offered me inspiration, comfort, been humbling, all of those things. And I think this period of not just hate, of course, but misinformation or just blatant lies about LGTBQ+ lives, about our healthcare, it felt like the right time,” said Page.

Trans Representation

Whilst acknowledging his privilege and the diverse experiences of trans people, Page believes it is “crucial” for other trans people to be represented within the media.

Expected to delve into the many struggles throughout his life within the book, Page explains, “I do feel like I kind of barely made it in many ways. But today, I’m just me and grateful to be here and alive and taking one step at a time.”

Providing a glimpse of the first chapter to People, Page speaks of their first and unforgettable experience in a queer bar – retelling the ‘joy’ felt within the bar with such imagery and poetic writing.

Coming Out

Pageboy is the first book written by the actor and will explore his stories and experiences with mental health, assault, relationships, and the Hollywood film industry.

Juno gave Page his first Academy Award nomination and jump-started a successful career. Continuing work in films including multiple X-Men films, Inception, and Whip It, Page was forced to fit the gender binary by studios whilst exploring and understanding his identity.

Page publicly came out as a trans man in December 2020 via an Instagram post. Pageboy is scheduled to be released on June 6.