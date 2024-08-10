Joaquin Phoenix Abruptly Withdraws From Gay Love Film

In surprising news it has been reported that actor Joaquin Phoenix has withdrawn from his role in an upcoming feature film about a gay romance.

News of the reasons for his withdrawl are sparse as the film crew scramble to deal with the fall out of his departure.

The revelation comes just days before filming was set to begin in Mexico.

Joaquin Phoenix walks away from production

The internet is abuzz with the news today that Joaquin Phoenix has made an abrupt departure from his upcoming film role.

Phoenix was set to start in a yet to be titled X rated gay romance, directed by Todd Haynes, who he was assisting with the writing and development of the film.

However Indiewire broke the news today that with just five days until production he has pulled out from the upcoming film.

With the entire production team preparing for filming in Mexico next week the scramble to ensure the cast and crew are still paid for their time has began.

The film was set to be the follow up to Todd Haynes previous work May December.

During a recent press tour he talked of the importance of Joaquin Phoenix in the casting and production of the film.

“The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” he said at the time.

“It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process.”

There has been no word yet from representatives of Phoenix or the production company with news as to why he has withdrawn or who will be recast to fill his role.

‘It challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men’

In further interviews about the film Haynes spoke to Variety about his plans for the film, detailing the intimate sex scenes that were to feature in the film.

“It challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men,” Haynes told Variety.

“One is a Native American character and one is a corrupt cop in LA.”

“It’s set in the 30s. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico. But it’s a love story with a strong sexual component.”

“What was so remarkable is that it all started with Joaquin having some ideas and some thoughts and just questions and images,” Haynes said.

In a later interview with Indiewire he revealed how much Joaquin Phoeix wanted to push the boundaries.

“Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further,’” Haynes revealed, sharing that it would be a “NC-17 film.”

The NC-17 rating means that no one under the age of seventeen will be allowed to watch the film in cinemas in the United States.