Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian On TikTok: “So Sorry Boys”

Actress, author and artist Julia Fox recently came out as a lesbian today (July 9th) in an extremely candid TikTok.

To make the announcement, Fox used another video from @emgracedawg which began with: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend, it’s like ‘aww you hate that man, you literally hate him!’”

Fox responded to the video saying: “Hey, that was me! I was that lesbian! So sorry boys… won’t happen again.”

Though this is the first time Fox has publicly identified as a lesbian, she’s been highly honest about her sexuality, having said that she had a “gay bone” in 2022 on Ziwe. “I do think maybe I have some, you know—I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more,” she said.

“Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.” Just last month, Fox also talked about how easy it was to be celibate and her discomfort having hetero in a world where Roe v Wade was overturned.

Fans respond

Many fans were excited about the news Fox shared across TikTok and Twitter/X. Fellow sapphics welcomed her with open arms, with one in particular saying “THIS MEANS I’M SO JULIA 🩷🤍🧡,” referencing the already iconic line from Charli xcx’s 360.

Others felt like it made sense. A fan on TikTok said that the moment where she said celibacy was easy made much more sense, while another commented: “After reading your book I immediately knew, queen.” A Twitter/X user said they weren’t shocked by the news, but was thrilled for everyone who was.Fox first rose to major prominence after she starred in Uncut Gems, directed by the Safdie Brothers and co-starring Adam Sandler. Since then, she’s directed a short film, written a book, started a podcast, had some infamous high-profile celebrity relationships and released her debut single. There’s a reason Charli sang “I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia.”